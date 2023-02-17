How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Name: Sevilla FC

Establishment: 1890

Nickname: Red-Whites

Stadium: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

Current club owners: Jose Castro Carmona (President)

Current manager: Jorge Sampaoli

Club captain: Ivan Rakitic

Current club position: 12th

Pulse Live Kenya

Sevilla FC is a top club in Spain that is struggling, especially after losing crucial matches at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Sevilla has amassed a total of 18 trophies in a period of 133 years.

1 Spanish trophy 1 UEFA Super Cup trophy 4 UEFA Europa League Cup trophies 2 UEFA Cup trophies 5 Spanish Cup trophies 1 Spanish Super Cup trophy 4 Spanish 2nd Tier trophies

Pulse Live Kenya

Sevilla is currently competing in La Liga and they might compete in the UEFA Champions League if they finish their La Liga competition among the first four teams.

Current squad

Bono Marko Dmitrovic Marcao Loic Bade Tanguy Nianzou Karim Rekik Alex Telles Marcos Acuna Gonzalo Montiel Jesus Navas Pape Gueye Nemanja Gudelj Fernando Joan Jordan Oliver Torres Ivan Rakitic Lucas Ocampos Bryan Gil Papu Gomez Tecatito ErikLamela Suso Youssef En-Nesyri Rafa Mir

Did you know?

Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was named after their President Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan who oversaw the club lifting one La Liga title and three Copa del Rey titles.

Sevilla lost their key players to rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in 1970 after failing to afford their wages since their stadium was under construction.

Pulse Live Kenya

Javier Labandón El Arrebato is the brain behind the Sevilla FC anthem and the song is said to have topped the music charts in Spain in 2005.