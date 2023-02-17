Sevilla FC is a top club in Spain although it is still building its reputation after lifting the UEFA Europa League in 2020.
How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?
A look into Sevilla Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Recommended articles
Name: Sevilla FC
Establishment: 1890
Nickname: Red-Whites
Stadium: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium
Current club owners: Jose Castro Carmona (President)
Current manager: Jorge Sampaoli
Club captain: Ivan Rakitic
Current club position: 12th
Sevilla FC is a top club in Spain that is struggling, especially after losing crucial matches at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.
Sevilla has amassed a total of 18 trophies in a period of 133 years.
- 1 Spanish trophy
- 1 UEFA Super Cup trophy
- 4 UEFA Europa League Cup trophies
- 2 UEFA Cup trophies
- 5 Spanish Cup trophies
- 1 Spanish Super Cup trophy
- 4 Spanish 2nd Tier trophies
Sevilla is currently competing in La Liga and they might compete in the UEFA Champions League if they finish their La Liga competition among the first four teams.
Current squad
- Bono
- Marko Dmitrovic
- Marcao
- Loic Bade
- Tanguy Nianzou
- Karim Rekik
- Alex Telles
- Marcos Acuna
- Gonzalo Montiel
- Jesus Navas
- Pape Gueye
- Nemanja Gudelj
- Fernando
- Joan Jordan
- Oliver Torres
- Ivan Rakitic
- Lucas Ocampos
- Bryan Gil
- Papu Gomez
- Tecatito
- ErikLamela
- Suso
- Youssef En-Nesyri
- Rafa Mir
Did you know?
Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was named after their President Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan who oversaw the club lifting one La Liga title and three Copa del Rey titles.
Sevilla lost their key players to rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in 1970 after failing to afford their wages since their stadium was under construction.
Javier Labandón El Arrebato is the brain behind the Sevilla FC anthem and the song is said to have topped the music charts in Spain in 2005.
Sevilla is among the few clubs in Europe that fills the home ground every match week despite not winning back-to-back matches and trophies.
More from category
-
How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?
-
Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years
-
Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United