You are reading the old version of Pulse Sports.
Click here to check out our new and improved website
ADVERTISEMENT
SEVILLA FC

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Sevilla Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, home to Sevilla Football Club
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, home to Sevilla Football Club

Sevilla FC is a top club in Spain although it is still building its reputation after lifting the UEFA Europa League in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Name: Sevilla FC

Establishment: 1890

Nickname: Red-Whites

Stadium: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

Current club owners: Jose Castro Carmona (President)

Current manager: Jorge Sampaoli

Club captain: Ivan Rakitic

Current club position: 12th

Sevilla FC captain Ivan Rakitic
Sevilla FC captain Ivan Rakitic Pulse Live Kenya

Sevilla FC is a top club in Spain that is struggling, especially after losing crucial matches at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Sevilla has amassed a total of 18 trophies in a period of 133 years.

  1. 1 Spanish trophy
  2. 1 UEFA Super Cup trophy
  3. 4 UEFA Europa League Cup trophies
  4. 2 UEFA Cup trophies
  5. 5 Spanish Cup trophies
  6. 1 Spanish Super Cup trophy
  7. 4 Spanish 2nd Tier trophies
Sevilla FC manager Jorge Sampaoli
Sevilla FC manager Jorge Sampaoli Pulse Live Kenya

Sevilla is currently competing in La Liga and they might compete in the UEFA Champions League if they finish their La Liga competition among the first four teams.

  1. Bono
  2. Marko Dmitrovic
  3. Marcao
  4. Loic Bade
  5. Tanguy Nianzou
  6. Karim Rekik
  7. Alex Telles
  8. Marcos Acuna
  9. Gonzalo Montiel
  10. Jesus Navas
  11. Pape Gueye
  12. Nemanja Gudelj
  13. Fernando
  14. Joan Jordan
  15. Oliver Torres
  16. Ivan Rakitic
  17. Lucas Ocampos
  18. Bryan Gil
  19. Papu Gomez
  20. Tecatito
  21. ErikLamela
  22. Suso
  23. Youssef En-Nesyri
  24. Rafa Mir

Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was named after their President Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan who oversaw the club lifting one La Liga title and three Copa del Rey titles.

Sevilla lost their key players to rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in 1970 after failing to afford their wages since their stadium was under construction.

Sevilla FC defender Alex Telles
Sevilla FC defender Alex Telles Pulse Live Kenya

Javier Labandón El Arrebato is the brain behind the Sevilla FC anthem and the song is said to have topped the music charts in Spain in 2005.

Sevilla is among the few clubs in Europe that fills the home ground every match week despite not winning back-to-back matches and trophies.

Pata 100% Hustler Bonus when you register with Ultra Bet

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, home to Sevilla Football Club

    How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

  • Lionel Messi in action for PSG

    Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

  • Mason Greenwood [Instagram]

    Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Recommended articles

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

Juventus manager throws Pogba under the bus in recent interview

Juventus manager throws Pogba under the bus in recent interview

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, home to Sevilla Football Club
SEVILLA FC

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?