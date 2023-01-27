ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ingwe coach said it's time to end Gor Mahia's dominance in the FKF Premier League's Mashemeji Derby.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (Photo: Leopards Media)
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (Photo: Leopards Media)

AFC Leopards go into Sunday's Mashemeji Derby against Gor Mahia looking to end a 15-game winless run against their great rivals, the longest period without success in the 55-year history of the fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The last time Ingwe beat Gor Mahia was in 2016, and Leopards' Belgian coach Patrick Aussems wants to reverse those statistics.

"It is a big game for us and a special one for the fans. It is like any other game, but we have to give our fans a win because it is a long since we beat Gor Mahia," Aussems told reporters.

This week has been categorized by some optimistic remarks from the Leopards camp, particularly their assistant coach Tom Juma.

He has offered his opinion, stating it's time to turn the tables against their archrivals.

"It will be tough, but trust us to give Gor pound for pound. My players will be going into the game with great enthusiasm and determination," said Juma.

"We have psyched ourselves and put the right things in place to ensure we end this disturbing spell of indifferent results against our nemesis. We are ready and will not be surprised to carry the day," he added.

AFC Leopards captain Peter Thiong'o (Photo credit: FKF PL)
AFC Leopards captain Peter Thiong'o (Photo credit: FKF PL) Pulse Live Kenya

Leopards have won three of their last five league outings, and members of the technical bench are rolling up their sleeves for hard work in building a winning spirit in the team.

READ: A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards are 7th on the log with 17 points, while Gor Mahia are third on the table with 23 points after ten matches.

The team that will be victorious on Sunday afternoon will not only have the bragging rights, but will also climb places on the log.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (Photo: Leopards Media)

    AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

  • AFC Leopards' Brian Wanyama

    A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

  • Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid

    Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Recommended articles

AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AFC Leopards' Brian Wanyama
FKF PL

A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (Photo: Leopards Media)
FKF PL

AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

Young rugby players in action during a past tournament
RUGBY

Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

Sarah Achieng poses with her trophy/HANDOUT

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid
ATLETICO MADRID

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Sadio Mane [Instagram]
BIOGRAPHY

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Athletics Kenya Youth Committee chairman Barnaba Korir

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir