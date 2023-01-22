ADVERTISEMENT
Omala shines with hat-trick for Gor Mahia

Festus Chuma
Prior to the encounter, Omala was already enjoying a rich vein of form as he had scored six goals in eight matches.

Benson Omala (Photo credit: FKF Premier League)
Benson Omalla’s hat-trick led Gor Mahia to a 3-1 win over Vihiga Bullets on Sunday and back into fourth place in the FKF Premier League, three points behind leaders Tusker FC.

The victory put the pressure on Tusker ahead of their home match against Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday afternoon. Robert Matano’s side has 23 points, with record champions Gor Mahia on 20 and KCB second on 22.

Benson Omala opened the scoring in the 13th minute to hand Gor Mahia a 1-0 lead from the spot-kick after the visitors were penalized.

Vihiga Bullets managed to level matters through Vincent Ogolla , who made it 1-1 just before half-time, and it was the striker’s sixth goal of the season.

While Vihiga were struggling to put together much attacking impetus, Gor Mahia were coming into the game with plenty of raids into the Bullets half.

Omala managed K’Ogalo ahead with his second goal 77th minute in the same fashion after Peter Lwaswa was brought inside the box.

Lucas Waitere nearly scored for Bullets in the 80th minute, as he combined well with Brian Okoth and Vincent Ogolla, before firing a long range effort just wide of the upright.

It was no surprise that Omala found his third goal in the 83rd minute when he sent a powerful header past Vihiga goalkeeper Edigar Epiyayu.

Omala played the full 90 minutes for Gor Mahia in his seventh start from nine appearances this season.

The former Western Stima man's productive day saw him take his tally for the season to 9 league goals.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.
Vihiga Bullets suffered their heaviest defeat, and 5th loss, of the season, and remain in danger in second from bottom with 4 points from 7 matches, three points behind bottom club Mathare United.

George Awoko’s side will get another opportunity to move out of relegation danger when they travel to Mombasa to face Bandari in their next match on January 25.

