FKF PL

A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will be another hotly contested affair, where three points and bragging rights will be up for grabs.

AFC Leopards' Brian Wanyama
AFC Leopards' Brian Wanyama

The oldest soccer rivalry in Kenya, the Mashemeji Derby, kicks off at 3:00 pm on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

AFC Leopards will be at home hosting their bitter rivals Gor Mahia hoping to continue with their fine form in the FKF Premier League that has seen them play five games without defeat.

The clash will be the 95th meeting between the two sides, with the statistics showing that Leopards have won 28 times, with Gor Mahia winning 34 times, with the 32 remaining games ending in draws.

Patrick Aussems charges have a lot of work to do. On paper, their rivals are huge favorites to win the tie, considering that over the last 30 league meetings, Gor have won 19 matches and lost five, the other seven ending in draws.

Their recent record against K'Ogalo could have been better; the last time they won a game against them was in March 2016 when Lamine Diallo scored a late goal at Kasarani.

READ: Mathare register first win of the season, Leopards edge Police

Last season, Gor won the first leg 1-0, with the return leg ending in a 1-1 draw, and the odds are hugely stocked for them to carry the day against their rivals.

Leopards are sitting seventh in the league standings with 17 points after 11 matches, while their perennial rivals Gor are fourth with 24 points, with three games at hand.

Gor Mahia, on their side, are sitting third on the FKF Premier League standings, and a win will have them dislodge Tusker from the top of the table.

K'Ogalo have been consistently performing this season, having won seven of ten matches.

Jonathan McKinstry's coached outfit has not lost any match coming into the derby and will seek to extend a fine record as most pundits predict they will not let maximum points slip away.

Benson Omala (Photo credit: FKF Premier League)
Benson Omala (Photo credit: FKF Premier League)

Gor Mahia has scored 14 goals in the league, conceding just four, unlike their rivals Gor Mahia who have let in 10 and soaked in 11 goals.

All eyes will be on Benson Omalla, who is in good form, having scored ten goals in 10 matches he has played this season.

READ: Benson Omala: KPL's deadly force on goal and defender's worst nightmare

K'Ogalo are unbeaten away from home this season as they have recorded four wins and one draw from five matches, with their last result on the road a 3-1 win over Vihiga Bullets last Sunday.

So fireworks are always expected if Gor Mahia are riding the wave's crest and AFC Leopards are in the top eight. And this derby – Kenya's most important fixture – should be no different.

Festus Chuma
