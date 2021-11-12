FIFA threatens to ban Kenya after CS Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF

In a letter dated November 11, 2021, FIFA threatened to ban Kenya over what it termed as government interference with internal affairs of FKF.

“As a matter of fact, we deem fit to high that all FIFA member associations, including the FKF are statutorily required to manger their affairs independently and without undue influence of any thirds parties (cf. art 14 par 1lit. i) and art. 19 para. 1 of FIFA statues). Any failure to these obligations may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA statutes, even if the third-party influence was not the fault the member association concerned.

"In esse, we consider that the aforementioned decision by the Cabinet Secretary to appoint a FKF caretaker Committer in lieu of the elected FKF executive committee is undoubtedly contrary to the above principles. Should this be considered as undue government in the internal affairs of the FKF, it could lead to a ban imposed on the FKF by the competent FIFA body. In such a case, all of Kenyan football would suffer the consequences and not just the individuals directly in the undue interference,” reads the statement from FIFA.

The football governing body went on to demand a three way meeting between them, FKF and the Ministry of Sports.

“Finally, and as referred to in the Cabinet Secretary’s letter of 18 October 2021, we would like to emphasize our willingness to hold a meeting with the FKF and the Ministry of Sports as soon as possible so as to address any concerns both sides may have and, all together to decide a way forward for Kenyan football," said

The statutes of FIFA are clear about non-government interference in football. Article 13, par. 1 and article 17, par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes oblige member associations to manage their affairs independently and with no influence from third parties.

On Thursday, CS Amina Mohamed appointed a caretaker committee led by former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Aaron Ringera to steady the sinking ship that is FKF for six months.

Other members of the committee are: General Retired Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat and Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla and JJ Masiga.

The move comes after CS Amina received the audit report on FKF (which is yet to be made public) from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike.

However, in a quick rejoinder, FKF President Nick Mwendwa said Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed doesn't understand how football is 'run' following her decision to appoint a 15 member committee to handle affairs of FKF.

The embattled President categorically stated that he and his team will continue with work as usual.