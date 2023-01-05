ADVERTISEMENT
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

KCB have moved to fourth place after beating Gor Mahia 1-0 in the KPL

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx

The Kenya Premier League is progressing well and several teams played on January 4, 2023, as they seek to add to their tally in the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

KCB are definitely back to business after they beat Gor Mahia 1-0 to move up on the KPL table. KCB have now played 7 matches in the league and they have only registered four wins.

Gor Mahia have had a slow start in the league and they have now dropped to seventh on the table in five matches played and they have amassed a total of 10 points.

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium. AFP

READ: How the KPL race is heating up

AFC Leopards are back to winning ways after beating Nairobi City Stars 1-0. They have had a slow start in the league and they can only hope that things get better.

Tusker have continued to show their dominance in the League and they have registered six wins in six matches. Tusker cruised past Vihiga Bullets FC in their latest KPL match. They won 2-1.

Kenya Police versus Wazito match was one-sided after the Police emerged victorious with a goal difference of 4-0. Wazito opted to continue paying in the league after resolving their woes.

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre
Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre AFP

Ulinzi Stars taught Mathare United a lesson after they thrashed them 3-1 in a tightly contested match. Ulinzi Stars are now fifth on the KPL table with 11 points.

Nzoia United are second on the table after registering five wins in seven Premier League matches. They are two points behind the league leader, Tusker. Will they keep up with the tempo?

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx

    KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

  • From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.

    Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

  • Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

Recommended articles

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Is VAR truly killing football?

Is VAR truly killing football?

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

VAR rules out a goal for Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on January 2, 2023.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Is VAR truly killing football?

From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi
CONGRATULATIONS!

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
TOTTENHAM

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB