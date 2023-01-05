KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

KCB are definitely back to business after they beat Gor Mahia 1-0 to move up on the KPL table. KCB have now played 7 matches in the league and they have only registered four wins.

Gor Mahia have had a slow start in the league and they have now dropped to seventh on the table in five matches played and they have amassed a total of 10 points.

AFC Leopards are back to winning ways after beating Nairobi City Stars 1-0. They have had a slow start in the league and they can only hope that things get better.

Tusker have continued to show their dominance in the League and they have registered six wins in six matches. Tusker cruised past Vihiga Bullets FC in their latest KPL match. They won 2-1.

Kenya Police versus Wazito match was one-sided after the Police emerged victorious with a goal difference of 4-0. Wazito opted to continue paying in the league after resolving their woes.

Ulinzi Stars taught Mathare United a lesson after they thrashed them 3-1 in a tightly contested match. Ulinzi Stars are now fifth on the KPL table with 11 points.