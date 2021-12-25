RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

How some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas [Photos]

Superstar footballers took to their official social media accounts to celebrate the birth of Christ

Footballers all over the world joined in celebrating the festive period. The Christmas holiday is one in which believers celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Superstar footballers continued their tradition of posting family photos to celebrate the special occasion.

Here is how some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Pierre Emerick-Aubamenyang, Jamie Vardy, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne and other superstar footballers took time off the pitch to celebrate Christmas with their families and loved ones.

Here are captions along with their posts to celebrate the season.

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo said, With a full heart, I wish you all a Merry Christmas!

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski said, "Happy Holidays! May this season be full of unconditional love and laughter for you and your family. 🎄 Merry Christmas!

Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin DeDeBruyne said, "Merry Christmas from us to you."

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes said, "The Fernandes family wish you a very merry Christmas

Here are photos below of how the superstars celebrated the Christmas holidays

