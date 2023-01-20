Police sink Rangers, Bidco hold Homeboyz

The victory moved Police FC to seventh position on the table with 12 points, nine points behind table leader Nzoia Sugar.

Rangers conjured the match's first chance through Francis Nabute in the fifth minute. Caleb Olilo teed up the forward but Job Ochieng pulled off a great save to keep Nabute from scoring for the third straight game.

Soon after, Police’s Duke Abuya met a cross from the left, but his header lacked power and was easily gathered by Bradon Abiero.

Police continued to apply pressure and were rewarded with a goal in the 15th minute when Yusuf Mainge laid a cross into the Rangers' box where Rupia flicked the ball into the back of the net for the opener.

The concession of a goal seemed to awake the Rangers' attack and they were unlucky not to draw level in the 34th minute when Ken Odhiambo found himself through on goal but saw his attempted chip of the goalkeeper bounce on the top of the crossbar.

Police doubled their lead 40th minute through a penalty Rupia’s penalty. The former AFC Leopard’s attacker’s pressure made Austine Onyango tip the forward, who stood up and sent the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Posta Rangers came out in the second period ensconced in armchairs and they nearly paid the price as they were caught napping by Police.

Pattilah Omoto should have doubled the lead 55th minute, but the midfielder blasted over from inside the area, after being picked out by Duke Abuya.

Rangers’ had their first meaningful effort second effort on target arrived in the 76th minute, as Mickel Samake pulled off a fine save to deny Eliud Lokuwam from close range.

Obiero was called into action minutes later, pulling off a fine save to deny Timothy Otieno from six-yards out.

In another match, Bidco United were left to rue their missed chances after they drew 1-1 with Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani Annex.

Therefore, the Thika-based outfit remained eighth in the league standings, three points behind sixth-placed Kakamega Homeboyz, and they are now set to take on Mathare United on Wednesday next week.

Bidco enjoyed the better of the match in the early minutes, with Homeboyz using their pace and power to impose themselves early on.

However, after the half-hour mark, Homeboyz suddenly shifted a couple of gears and looked much more potent in attack.

They immediately created a good chance when Stephen Opaku crossed from the left for Levis Barasa; the former Sofapaka midfielder hit his volley wide of the target.

Homeboyz had further efforts at goal through Brian Wekesa and Collins Odhiambo, but neither was a bother for Daniel Oduor, leaving the game goalless at the halftime break.

Bidco formed Homeboyz to make errors at the back just before the hour mark, with Peter Nzuki and David Gateri going through on goal but Ibrahim Wanzala came off his line quickie to avert danger.

John Baraza’s men found the momentum, and they broke the deadlock in 77th-minute courtesy of second-half substitute Michael Karamor.

Bidco responded immediately and found an equalizer in the 79th minute as Thomas Wainaina tapped in Kassim Mwinyi’s cross to make it 1-1.