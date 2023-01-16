ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

Festus Chuma
Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars registered crucial wins against Kakamega Homeboyz and Sofapaka.

KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023
It was another exciting weekend of Kenyan football action which saw Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars registering significant wins, while AFC Leopards and Mathare United had their struggles.

Here are four talking points from the past weekend's football action in Kenya.

A total of twenty goals were scored in the past weekend, but a 2-1 scoreline line stood out.

Out of 8 matches stages across various stadiums in the country, four ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

Wazito v AFC Leopards, Sofapaka v Nairobi City Stars, Bidco United v Posta Rangers and KCB v Kariobangi Sharks all produced identical 2-1 results, a combined 12 of 20 goals scored during the weekend.

Layson Khavuchi may prove to be one of the best strikers in the league after scoring a 79th-minute goal to give the record Kenya Premier League Gor Mahia away victory to Kakamega Homeboyz.

The former U-18 Kenyan international returned to Gor Mahia last year after the club saved him from being a free agent following his contract lapse at AFC Leopards.

He has been Benson Omalla's partner upfront assisting the former FC Linkoping attacker in the goal hunt. On Saturday, he proved to be effective when opponent defenders overmark Omalla.

In the 60th minute, he had a good shout for a penalty turned down before popping up to score with ten minutes remaining until the match's end.

If he keeps producing the attacking excitement he showed at Bukhungu Stadium, he may become one of the marksmen to watch this season.

READ: KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

After a couple of disappointing results for Simba wa Nairobi, coach Nicholas Muyoti would have been pleased by the emphatic 2-1 win over Sofapaka.

While it was not the most convincing performance against Sofapaka on Saturday, City Stars showed they have the ability to fight back while playing at home.

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula (left) dribbles against Kakamega Homeboyz Collins Odhiambo during FKF premier league match played on December 29, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.
AFC Leopards are plugging new and completely unforeseen depths of despair under Patrick Aussems at the moment, as the Ingwe continue to look like a shadow of former selves.

The Kenyan football giants have won just town of their eight league games, and astonishingly, they have lost two of their last three matches.

The latest side to beat them was Wazito FC, with Victor Omune missing a penalty that could have salvaged a draw in a 2-1 loss for the 12-time champions.

