4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

Here are four talking points from the past weekend's football action in Kenya.

1. The 2-1 scoreline dominance

A total of twenty goals were scored in the past weekend, but a 2-1 scoreline line stood out.

Out of 8 matches stages across various stadiums in the country, four ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

Wazito v AFC Leopards, Sofapaka v Nairobi City Stars, Bidco United v Posta Rangers and KCB v Kariobangi Sharks all produced identical 2-1 results, a combined 12 of 20 goals scored during the weekend.

2. Gor Mahia unearth a gem in Layson Khavuchi

Layson Khavuchi may prove to be one of the best strikers in the league after scoring a 79th-minute goal to give the record Kenya Premier League Gor Mahia away victory to Kakamega Homeboyz.

The former U-18 Kenyan international returned to Gor Mahia last year after the club saved him from being a free agent following his contract lapse at AFC Leopards.

He has been Benson Omalla's partner upfront assisting the former FC Linkoping attacker in the goal hunt. On Saturday, he proved to be effective when opponent defenders overmark Omalla.

In the 60th minute, he had a good shout for a penalty turned down before popping up to score with ten minutes remaining until the match's end.

If he keeps producing the attacking excitement he showed at Bukhungu Stadium, he may become one of the marksmen to watch this season.

3. Nairobi City Stars register the first win of the season

After a couple of disappointing results for Simba wa Nairobi, coach Nicholas Muyoti would have been pleased by the emphatic 2-1 win over Sofapaka.

While it was not the most convincing performance against Sofapaka on Saturday, City Stars showed they have the ability to fight back while playing at home.

AFP

4. AFC Leopards' misery continues

AFC Leopards are plugging new and completely unforeseen depths of despair under Patrick Aussems at the moment, as the Ingwe continue to look like a shadow of former selves.

The Kenyan football giants have won just town of their eight league games, and astonishingly, they have lost two of their last three matches.