KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

Saturday's action kicked off at Ruaraka Stadium; table leaders Tusker FC bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Bandari by settling for a goalless draw in a top-of-the-table clash against Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka Stadium in Nairobi.

The match saw both teams even in the first half though Sony Sugar was more potent on the counter, with the only meaningful effort being that of Joseph Mwangi, who had his cross to Yassin Sije headed wide.

However, on three occasions, Salim Babu's side was wasteful on goal, failing to go past the Tusker defence.

Brian Muyendo was a thorn in the flesh for Tusker defenders missing the best chance of the game in the first half.

Tusker's Shami Mwinyi, Ibrahim Joshua and Deogratious Ojok tried to find the back of the net, but the Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper was repulsive in the goal area.

The second stanza saw Tusker hungrier in goal, but the sugar men restored to defending. Ojok came close to scoring, but his shot was feeble and was parried for a corner.

Mwinyi, who missed several scoring opportunities, could have given Tusker the lead in the 77th minute after an excellent interchange with David Odoyo but Humphrey Katasi saved the resultant show in goal.

Pulse Live Kenya

Elsewhere at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi City Stars beat Sofapaka 2-1 for their first win of the season.

After Roday Manga had given Sofapaka the lead in the 20th minute, Ezekiel Odera scored an equalizer five minutes later before Adrew Kisilu turned the tide in Simba wa Nairobi's favour to secure the critical win.

Even though the Nairobi City Stars are still second bottom of the FKK Premier League log with 5 points, four points ahead of Mat are United, who are rooted at the bottom.

At Muhoroni Stadium, AFC Leopards woes continued after they were dispatched 2-1 by Wazito FC.

Patrick Aussems' men, who have only two wins to their name this campaign, headed into the encounter with a 4-1 loss to Bidco United.

Victor Omune broke the deadlock for Ingwe in the 22nd minute when he controlled the ball well with his feet before hitting the back of the net.

Wazito restored parity in the 36th-minute courtesy of Clinton Okoth. They went ahead in the 50th minute when Collins Neto converted from the spot after Leopards player was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

The visitors had a chance to grab a draw in the match's closing stages, but Wazito's goalkeeper produced a fine save to deny Omune from the spot.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Homeboyz suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Gor Mahia. A late second-half goal from Lyson Muyonga gave record-FKF Premier League champions victory.

Police FC and Ulinzi Stars settled for a barren draw in a Force's Derby staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Meanwhile, FC Talanta secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mathare United in a match at Kasarani Annex.

On Sunday, Ezekiel Okare scored a later winning goal for Bidco United as they beat Posta Rangers 2-1 in a match played at Kasarani Annex.

Eric Gachimu gave Bidco the lead in the 32nd minute, but experienced striker Timothy Otieno hit back for the Mailmen before the interval.

KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023 AFP

This was followed by a match of equal quality between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks, in which the bankers emerged 2-1 winners against their opponents.

KCB went ahead in the 35th-minute courtesy of John Otieno well-taken penalty, while Tyson Otieno netted an equalizer for the Sharks in the 67th minute.

The Bankers found the winning goal in the match's closing stages through Kevin Musamali, which lifted Zedekiah Otieno's men to third position on the log with 18 points from nine games.

The round wrapped up in Bukhungu with an impressive victory from Bandari, who beat hosts Vihiga Bullets 2-0.

Ugandan import William Wadri found the back of the net just two minutes into the second half before second-half substitute Felix Oluoch added the second two minutes later.