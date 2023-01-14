The speculation around Wout Weghorst's future have been settled after the Dutch forward ditched Besiktas for Manchester United on loan.
Will Weghorst settle at United?
Wout Weghorst is a Red Devil!
The question is however if he will net many goals for Manchester United as expected when he plays his first match for the Red Devils.
The forward will be unavailable when United takes on Manchester City at Old Trafford in the English Premier League today January 14, 2023, at 3:30 pm EAT.
United's manager has implemented a new philosophy at the club and the Red Devils a unique way of playing.
Counterattacks, defending and passing has improved especially after bringing in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen into the midfield.
Weghorst might have a difficult time adapting to the new style of play especially when it comes to counterattacking.
Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony are quick players while on the pitch which means that Weghorst will need to train hard to be able to link up with them.
On the other hand, Weghorst is a physical player and hence he won't be molested while he is with the ball on the pitch.
His shooting is always on point no wonder he featured for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
When Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, it was unclear if United was going to find his replacement but Weghorst is now here.
He won't get the hype that United fans accorded Ronaldo but everyone is hoping that the Dutch will take a short time to fit into the system.
How do you rate Weghorst's move to United?
