ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Will Weghorst settle at United?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Wout Weghorst is a Red Devil!

Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst

The speculation around Wout Weghorst's future have been settled after the Dutch forward ditched Besiktas for Manchester United on loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The question is however if he will net many goals for Manchester United as expected when he plays his first match for the Red Devils.

The forward will be unavailable when United takes on Manchester City at Old Trafford in the English Premier League today January 14, 2023, at 3:30 pm EAT.

Erik ten Hag (left) and Wout Weghorst
Erik ten Hag (left) and Wout Weghorst Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

United's manager has implemented a new philosophy at the club and the Red Devils a unique way of playing.

Counterattacks, defending and passing has improved especially after bringing in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen into the midfield.

Weghorst might have a difficult time adapting to the new style of play especially when it comes to counterattacking.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony are quick players while on the pitch which means that Weghorst will need to train hard to be able to link up with them.

Erik ten Hag (left) and Wout Weghorst
Erik ten Hag (left) and Wout Weghorst Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Weghorst is a physical player and hence he won't be molested while he is with the ball on the pitch.

His shooting is always on point no wonder he featured for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, it was unclear if United was going to find his replacement but Weghorst is now here.

He won't get the hype that United fans accorded Ronaldo but everyone is hoping that the Dutch will take a short time to fit into the system.

How do you rate Weghorst's move to United?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Wout Weghorst

    Will Weghorst settle at United?

  • From left: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Karim Benzema

    4 classic matches to watch this weekend

  • Shakira (left) and Gerard Pique

    'You traded a Rolex for a Casio' - Shakira hits out at Pique in new break-up song

Recommended articles

Will Weghorst settle at United?

Will Weghorst settle at United?

4 classic matches to watch this weekend

4 classic matches to watch this weekend

'You traded a Rolex for a Casio' - Shakira hits out at Pique in new break-up song

'You traded a Rolex for a Casio' - Shakira hits out at Pique in new break-up song

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez to Marcus Rashford after interesting revelation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez to Marcus Rashford after interesting revelation

Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

Chelsea new signing Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

Chelsea new signing Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benjamin Mendy
BREAKING

Court clears Manchester City defender in seven of nine charges

empty

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez to Marcus Rashford after interesting revelation

Shakira (left) and Gerard Pique
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You traded a Rolex for a Casio' - Shakira hits out at Pique in new break-up song

Richard Rufus of Charlton Athletic on August 25, 2022.
GUILTY

Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud

An Aerial view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.
REAL MADRID

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Wout Weghorst
TRANSFERS

Will Weghorst settle at United?

Lionel Messi's presentation at PSG on December 25, 2022.
MULTI-MILLION TALENT

What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

From left: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Karim Benzema
FOOTBALL

4 classic matches to watch this weekend