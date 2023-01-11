Clubs in Europe are making signings to bolster their squads ahead of the second leg of the various major leagues.
Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst
Felix has joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a short-term loan
Recommended articles
There are clubs that have already finalised the moves while others are still negotiating to land the best products.
Joao Felix
Chelsea has agreed with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season on June 2023.
Felix has been struggling at Atletico but Chelsea does think that the youngster can help turn things around, especially after losing two consecutive matches against Manchester City.
Wout Weghorst
Manchester United has now reached a full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst who is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.
Personal terms are fully agreed with Weghorst as he wants to join Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos is being monitored by PSG before deciding whether to extend his contract especially after struggling during his first year at the club.
Ramos has established himself as a starter this season and PSG are hoping that he will continue his form even as his contract runs out.
Youri Tielemans
Leicester City are still hopeful that Youri Tielemans will extend his contract despite the Belgian star turning down multiple offers.
Leicester are relegation bound and Tielemans could be weighing his options before making his final decision if he will continue with Brendan Rodgers.
Arsenal have also been in contact with Tielemans especially after learning that he has stalled contract talks with The Foxes.
More from category
-
Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst
-
6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died
-
Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany