Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

There are clubs that have already finalised the moves while others are still negotiating to land the best products.

Joao Felix

Chelsea has agreed with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season on June 2023.

Photo by Getty/Soccrates Images

Felix has been struggling at Atletico but Chelsea does think that the youngster can help turn things around, especially after losing two consecutive matches against Manchester City.

Wout Weghorst

Manchester United has now reached a full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst who is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.

AFP

Personal terms are fully agreed with Weghorst as he wants to join Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is being monitored by PSG before deciding whether to extend his contract especially after struggling during his first year at the club.

AFP

Ramos has established himself as a starter this season and PSG are hoping that he will continue his form even as his contract runs out.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City are still hopeful that Youri Tielemans will extend his contract despite the Belgian star turning down multiple offers.

Leicester are relegation bound and Tielemans could be weighing his options before making his final decision if he will continue with Brendan Rodgers.

AFP