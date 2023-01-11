ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Felix has joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a short-term loan

Wout Weghorst (L) and Joao Felix
Wout Weghorst (L) and Joao Felix

Clubs in Europe are making signings to bolster their squads ahead of the second leg of the various major leagues.

There are clubs that have already finalised the moves while others are still negotiating to land the best products.

Chelsea has agreed with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season on June 2023.

Joao Felix
Joao Felix Photo by Getty/Soccrates Images

Felix has been struggling at Atletico but Chelsea does think that the youngster can help turn things around, especially after losing two consecutive matches against Manchester City.

Manchester United has now reached a full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst who is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.

Wout Weghorst is a transfer target for Manchester United
Wout Weghorst is a transfer target for Manchester United AFP

Personal terms are fully agreed with Weghorst as he wants to join Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

Sergio Ramos is being monitored by PSG before deciding whether to extend his contract especially after struggling during his first year at the club.

Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H, football match between Juventus Fc and Paris Saint Germain on November 2, 2022.
Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H, football match between Juventus Fc and Paris Saint Germain on November 2, 2022. AFP

Ramos has established himself as a starter this season and PSG are hoping that he will continue his form even as his contract runs out.

Leicester City are still hopeful that Youri Tielemans will extend his contract despite the Belgian star turning down multiple offers.

Leicester are relegation bound and Tielemans could be weighing his options before making his final decision if he will continue with Brendan Rodgers.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on October 3, 2022.
Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on October 3, 2022. AFP

Arsenal have also been in contact with Tielemans especially after learning that he has stalled contract talks with The Foxes.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
