Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

This has come after United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract over his viral interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ten Hag added that Martial has been substituted in United's last seven games simply because he can't manage the workload.

"There is a reason Anthony Martial has been substituted in his last seven games. It is because he cannot manage the load. This is why we are looking for another striker.

"It is not about us not relying on him. His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him," said Ten Hag.

United have been linked to Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid and Wout Weghorst of Besikstas as the solution to their upfront solutions.

Besiktas director has said that United will have to go a long way to land Weghorst since Burnley will have to be involved in the negotiations.

"If Manchester United want Weghorst, they've to discuss with Burnley who will then contact us.

If we accept, loan will be terminated. Otherwise, it will continue until June. He cannot leave like this. There will have to be compensation for us," stated Ceyhun Kazanci.

Weghorst is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley United which plays in the Championship in the UK.