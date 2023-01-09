ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United Manchester has admitted Martial can't manage upfront alone as he eyes a new striker

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated the need to strengthen his squad by signing a new striker with Anthony Martial struggling to net goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This has come after United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract over his viral interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ten Hag added that Martial has been substituted in United's last seven games simply because he can't manage the workload.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United on September 2, 2022, during an EFL match.
Anthony Martial of Manchester United on September 2, 2022, during an EFL match. AFP

READ: Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

"There is a reason Anthony Martial has been substituted in his last seven games. It is because he cannot manage the load. This is why we are looking for another striker.

"It is not about us not relying on him. His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him," said Ten Hag.

United have been linked to Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid and Wout Weghorst of Besikstas as the solution to their upfront solutions.

oao Felix of Atletico de Madrid celebrates a goal during the Spanish League, La Liga Santander, football match played between Atletico de Madrid and Elche CF at Civitas Metropolitano stadium on December 29, 2022.
oao Felix of Atletico de Madrid celebrates a goal during the Spanish League, La Liga Santander, football match played between Atletico de Madrid and Elche CF at Civitas Metropolitano stadium on December 29, 2022. AFP

Besiktas director has said that United will have to go a long way to land Weghorst since Burnley will have to be involved in the negotiations.

"If Manchester United want Weghorst, they've to discuss with Burnley who will then contact us.

If we accept, loan will be terminated. Otherwise, it will continue until June. He cannot leave like this. There will have to be compensation for us," stated Ceyhun Kazanci.

Wout Weghorst of Besiktas celebrates victory with Besiktas fans after the Turkish Superleague match between Besiktas and Kasimpasa SK at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on January 7, 2023.
Wout Weghorst of Besiktas celebrates victory with Besiktas fans after the Turkish Superleague match between Besiktas and Kasimpasa SK at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on January 7, 2023. AFP

Weghorst is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley United which plays in the Championship in the UK.

John Murtough who is Manchester United's director of football has also stated that the club is looking for a new striker despite spending heavily on August 2022, during the summer transfer window.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.

    Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

  • Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.

    Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

  • Former Cameroon international M'bami.

    Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Recommended articles

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker