Omala scores again as Gor Mahia sink Talanta

Festus Chuma
K’Ogalo netted in the first half, with goals coming from Joshua Onyango, Benson Omalla, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.
Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.

Gor Mahia beat FC Talanta 3-0 in an FKF Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday afternoon.

K'Ogalo were quick on the blocks, and Joshua Onyango gave them the lead in the 8th minute with a beautiful header after Jackson Macharia set him up.

Gor Mahia continued to dictate terms after that, and they doubled their lead in the 18th minute when Benson Omalla broke through on goal before slotting the ball past helpless Talanta goalkeeper Kevin Olango’.

Talanta continued to play second fiddle shortly before the half-hour mark, but they were let off the after Brian Yakhama hoofed a low ball into the areas from Ian Omondi way over the top.

Ken Kenyatta’s charges tried to get back into the game and came close to scoring an equalizer in the 35th minute when Alex Lungaji found space inside the box, but Gad Matthews produced a save to deny him.

Gor Mahia looked dangerous every time they pushed forward, and in the 40th minute, John Macharia’s long-range effort was well saved by Talanta goalkeeper Kevin Olang’o.

Olang’o was beaten for the third time when Godfrey Ochieng set up John Macharia, who made it 3-0 to Gor Mahia a minute before the half-time break.

Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia Pulse Live Kenya

The visitors made three changes introducing Vincent Owino, Alvin Ochieng, and Catro Agendo as they looked to reduce the deficit.

However, Joshua Mahero worked tirelessly in the middle of the park to ensure the Gor defense was well protected.

Talanta kept pushing, and Brian Yakhama had a chance to shoot at Gor Mahia goal in the game's closing stages, but the experienced striker placed his effort wide of the target.

Ultimately, Gor Mahia were able to contain Talanta in the dying minutes of the game and they secured a 3-0 victory on the afternoon.

How they lined up:

Gor Mahia: Gad Mathews, Paul Ochuoga, Geoffrey Ochieng , Dennis Ng'ang'a, Joshua Mahero, John Ochieng, Alpha Onyango, George Odhiambo, John Macharia, Peter Lwasa, Benson Omala

FC Talanta : Kevin Olang'o, Shela Mandela, Peter Njammah,Erick Lusala, Ian Omondi, Luis Masika, Barrack Odhiambo, Michael Jairo, Alex Lungaji, Alphric Omondi, Rodgers Angal, Brian Yakhama

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
