Gor Mahia look to close the gap to the top

Festus Chuma
K’Ogalo will hope to seal a win over struggling Talanta when they face off in the top-flight fixture at MISC Kasarani on Thursday afternoon.

George Odhiambo battles for the ball with Bidco FC player (Photo Credit: Gor Mahia FC media)
Gor Mahia will look to close the gap to the top of FKF Premier League table when they host FC Talanta at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

K’Ogalo extended their unbeaten run in the league to four matches and moved to the fourth place on the table with a 3-1 win over Vihiga Bullets at Moi Stadium in a thrilling clash on January 22. Benson Omala netted three goals in a man-of-the-match performance.

The win was the fourth away for K’Ogalo this season, who have taken a total of ten points from five matches as hosts in the 2022/2023 season.

Gor Mahia has taken 20 points from a possible 27 in the sequence, has suffered only two defeats this season, and has drawn one match.

FC Talanta (Photo credit: Talanta Media)
FC Talanta extended their winless run in the league to two matches when they were beaten 2-1 by Bidco United on January 22. The Whites and Reds have taken just eight points from 27 up for grabs.

Talanta have claimed just one point from four away matches this season, with their last result on the road a 2-2 draw at Tusker on January 18.

Ken Kenyatta, FC Talanta coach, will really be on top-form striker of Brian Yakhama who has scored seven goals this season.

READ: Benson Omala: KPL's deadly force on goal and defender's worst nightmare

In head-to-head stats, Gor Mahia and Talanta have met in just two league matches. K’Ogalo have claimed all two games.

The teams last met in the 2021/2022 season, with Gor Mahia claiming a 2-1 win. Peter Lwasa scored the opener when he tapped in a low cross from George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo.

The midfielder added the second in the 63rd minute after intercepting a poor clearance from a Talanta defender and placing the ball into the far corner.

Talanta were forced to play on the backfoot most of that encounter, but they got an equalizer courtesy of second-half substitute Mathewe Angel with two minutes remaining to the end of the game.

