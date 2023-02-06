ADVERTISEMENT
Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Mailmen star has admitted that he still dreams of playing in Europe

Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo says he has been putting in extra shifts during training in the hope of getting a move abroad.

The 27-year-old Olilo joined the Mailmen from AFC Leopards at the beginning of 2021/2022 season on a three-year deal.

Olilo is not aiming at a specific league or club but had firmly set his sights on working hard to turn heads overseas.

“That is my ultimate target, so I must give my all while playing for Posta Rangers, impress locally, and in the process, land a deal abroad. That is what I'm working on now,” he said.

Olilo went on to add that he is also able to cope with the pressure that comes with playing for the Mailmen.

“I am able to work under pressure from the fans, and I want to use this platform to make my star shine brighter and hopefully land a deal abroad in the near future.”

Caleb Olilo Ulinzi Stars Media

Last year South Africa’s ABC Motsepe league side was reported to be keen to capture the winger in order to improve their attack this season.

Olilo started his football career at Buruburu Sports Club before signing for Jericho All-Stars in 2018.

He then switched to Nairobi Stima where he played in 2019/2022 National Super League season before being snapped up by FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Olilo left Leopards in October 2021 following an impressive season at the 12-time Kenya Champions, where he scored three goals and made six assists.

Caleb Olilo during a past FKF PL match against Bidco United (Image: Courtesy)
Caleb Olilo during a past FKF PL match against Bidco United (Image: Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

So far, the winger has scored four goals and made nine assists in his 26 appearances for the Rangers.

The Mailmen currently are in position ten in the FKF Premier League with 17 points from 14 games, 11 points adrift table leaders Nzoia Sugar.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
