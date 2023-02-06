Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

The 27-year-old Olilo joined the Mailmen from AFC Leopards at the beginning of 2021/2022 season on a three-year deal.

Olilo is not aiming at a specific league or club but had firmly set his sights on working hard to turn heads overseas.

“That is my ultimate target, so I must give my all while playing for Posta Rangers, impress locally, and in the process, land a deal abroad. That is what I'm working on now,” he said.

Olilo went on to add that he is also able to cope with the pressure that comes with playing for the Mailmen.

“I am able to work under pressure from the fans, and I want to use this platform to make my star shine brighter and hopefully land a deal abroad in the near future.”

Ulinzi Stars Media

Last year South Africa’s ABC Motsepe league side was reported to be keen to capture the winger in order to improve their attack this season.

Olilo started his football career at Buruburu Sports Club before signing for Jericho All-Stars in 2018.

He then switched to Nairobi Stima where he played in 2019/2022 National Super League season before being snapped up by FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Olilo left Leopards in October 2021 following an impressive season at the 12-time Kenya Champions, where he scored three goals and made six assists.

Pulse Live Kenya

So far, the winger has scored four goals and made nine assists in his 26 appearances for the Rangers.