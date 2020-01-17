Injury plagued Manchester United face Liverpool who are in scintillating form on Sunday at Anfied.

Marcus Rashford, who has been a key player for the Red Devils this season, is a doubt for the crucial match after he was injured on Wednesday during FA cup against Wolves.

On the other hand, Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten streak this season with no injury concerns apart from Fabinho who has been on the sidelines.

Leicester City will look to bounce back when the face Burnley after they suffered a surprise defeat by Southampton.

Man City host Crystal Palace at Etihad after thrashing Aston Villa while Chelsea travel to Newcastle.

Arsenal will face Sheffield United and will have to bare without the services of their key talisman Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who was shown a straight red card last weekend and will miss three matches.

The Pulse Live duo have their say on the weekend matches; Martin Wachira, (Editor-in-Chief) and David Jerome, (Head of Social).