Revs ace Gil named MLS MVP

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player for 2021 on Tuesday after leading his team to a record-setting regular season campaign.

The 29-year-old former Valencia, Aston Villa and Deportivo La Coruna midfielder is the third Spanish player to win the MLS accolade after Toronto's Alejandro Pozuelo in 2020 and New York City's David Villa in 2016.

Gil was instrumental in helping the Revs set a new single-season points record in the Eastern Conference.

New England finished top of the standings with 73 points from 34 games, 19 points clear of second-placed Philadelphia, but bowed out in the MLS Cup playoffs last week after an upset loss to New York.

Gil led the MLS with 18 assists this season with four goals.

