Kenya receives Queen's Baton Relay with open arms

10,000m legend Paul Tergat, Paralympian Samson Ojuka, top 7s try scorer Collins Injera, weightlifter Winnie Langat and student Nyawira Natasha were among the baton bearers.

The Queen’s Baton, which bears similarity with the Olympic torch arrived in the country at the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Kenya is the eighth destination the baton is reaching out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting as part of its journey to next year's Birmingham Games.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in Kenya today. Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here." said World Rugby Hall of Famer Humphrey Kayange.

The relay was flagged off at Uhuru Park and snaked its way until the Nairobi Arboretum. The relay is set to continue tomorrow, Wednesday November 3 in Ngong Hills, Kajiado County.

The Baton Relay carrying the message of the Queen of England is part of an age old tradition that precedes the Commonwealth Games with the journey to Commonwealth nations across the world.