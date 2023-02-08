Kenya Other Sports

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBALeBron James becomes NBA's all-time points record holder as he surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record
Kenya Cup MD 8 fixturesThe leading trio of KCB, Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers, the match day 8 fixtures serve as dress rehearsals for their impending clashes against each other in the quest to confirm the semifinal pairings.
Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa playersShujaa have three weeks to prepare for the upcoming Los Angeles tour in the USA which is set to be held on February 25 and 26.
Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rulesKimathi also noted that with this, he hopes to see renewed interests and more cars going to compete instead of being parked in the garages.
Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over ImpalaImpala thrashed Mwamba 28-17 in their clash on Saturday, January 28, at the Impala Club grounds.
Coach Ochieng insists there's still more to do despite the team's impressive runImpala will face Nakuru in their next match
Bengi eyes more success in 2023 after being crowned 2022 Autocross championBengi, who is graduating from Pee Wee to the Bambino class, expects to perform well in the new category.
Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy ChampionshipThis will be the second time Kenya will be hosting the event having previously hosted it in 2009
Shujaa's Ambaka to retire from international rugby sevens after Sydney outingWilly Ambaka has played for the national team for 13 years
Shujaa legend Collins Injera retiresThe Mwamba RFC player took to his social media account in his Facebook page where he thanked Kenyan rugby fraternity as he hanged his boots.
Pipeline thrash Prisons 3-0 in KVF women's playoffsPipeline thrash Prisons 3-0 in KVF women's playoffs
Kenya Cup match day 7 fixturesCatholic Monks vs Masinde Muliro, Mean Machine vs Nakuru, Kabras Sugar vs Blak Blad, Menengai Oilers vs Mwamba & KCB vs Strathmore Oilers will all play in the Kenya Cup fixtures.
Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-countryBeing his first time representing the country in the championship, Wanyonyi said he is banking on team work to actualise his dream of medaling.
Mandonga's 'Sugunyo' fist floors Wanyonyi at the KICC [Photos]Tanzanian boxer Karim 'Mtu Kazi' Mandonga floored Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi via a technical knockout (TKO) in the sixth round of their 10-round Super Middleweight contest at the KICC Ballroom in Nairobi on Sunday morning.
Netflix officially confirm 'Drive to Survive' will return for a 5th SeasonNetflix's racing docuseries, Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for another season next month.
McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixturesOtieno, Tanga return as McGrath hands debuts to Okoth and Wabwire
Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)A total of 59 players changed clubs during the 2022/23 KRU mid-season transfer window
Innocent Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s rugby coachThe announcement comes after mediation talks between the Ministry of Sports and Kenya Rugby Union.
Five talking points from week 14 gamesA flying kick, a swinging arm and big cats baring their claws are among the talking points from week 14 of the Super Rugby season.