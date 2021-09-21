Kenya's Erick Ouma scores first goal for Swedish club, AIK

14,077 spectators were present at the National Arena when Marcus Berg set the ball rolling after the signal from referee Adam Ladebäck.

After exactly a minute of play, Zack Elbouzedi got the ball to the right in the offensive penalty area where his input hit Oscar Wendt.

The ball went in an arc over goalkeeper, Ioannis Anestis and hit the bar before Alexander Jallow could nod the ball away to a scoreless left corner.

In the fifth minute of the match, Nabil Bahoui struck out from midfield a cross ball to forward Mikael Lustig on the right wing whose shot went wide.

Four minutes later, Bahoui again lifted the ball out to the right wing where Zack Elbouzedi intercepted it, got into the penalty area and fired a hard shot that Anestis saved.

In the 12th minute, Bahoui ice coldly placed the ball into the right corner with no chance for the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Former AIK player Simon Thern picked up the game's first yellow card in the 23rd minute when he stopped a counter-attack for the home side.

Barely two minutes later, Thern was involved in the action again when Tobias Sana on the left wing got space between Alexander Milošević and Sotirios Papagiannopoulos and nodded in the rebound to make it 2-1.

After 32 minutes of play, IFK Göteborg hit a corner from the left that was nodded away by Erik Ring at the front post.

The ball went to Oscar Wendt who, from his left edge, tried to play the ball back to his own half, but failed miserably and Erick Ouma intercepted it in the middle line setting towards goal.