Pipeline thrash Prisons 3-0 in KVF women's playoffs

Abigael Wafula
Prisons on Saturday will face KCB as Pipeline lock horns with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kenya Pipeline players during their KVF playoff match against Kenya Prisons played at MISC Kasarani (Photo credit: Kenya Pipeline)
The Kenya Pipeline Company volleyball team has started off on a high note after edging out defending champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 in the Kenya Volleyball Federation women's playoffs.

The first set was competitive with the oilers managing to get ahead with only three points (25-22). In the second and third sets, the oilers won in respective scores of 25-18 and 25-19.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau expressed his excitement towards winning the opening match. He revealed that winning the match was his plan all along and he was happy to have executed it.

"It is a great feeling to have won this match because it's the deciding factor. That is what I was planning and I'm happy the girls have done well," Gitau said.

He added that he was not going to change the tactics in training. "We are not going to change the training program because it has led us to a win meaning this is a winning line," he said.

Kenya Pipeline players powering an attack against Kenya Prisons during Kenya Volleyball Federation playoff match against Kenya Prisons (Photo credit: Kenya Pipeline)
Meanwhile, Prisons coach Josp Barasa expressed his disappointment to the loss of the game noting that they need to work on their finishing if they have to do well in their next match.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and address our finishing because that's what has let us down," Barasa said.

Prisons on Saturday will face KCB as Pipeline lock horns with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

