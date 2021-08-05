Coronavirus - Africa: Latest COVID-19 data confirms infections have risen globally for four consecutive weeks

Africa andEuropewitnesseda two per centdecreaseinCOVID-19deaths,while South-East Asiaregistered a three per cent increase,according toWHO’sCOVID-19Weekly Epidemiological Update.

Overall,the total number of reported casesisaround197 million andwith4.2 milliondeaths worldwide.

Country file

Ranked bycountry,the United States topped the number of new infections over the past week, with 543,420 new cases, a nine per cent jump, followed by India, which had283,923 new casesandaseven per centincrease.

Indonesiahad273,891newcases, followed byBrazil’s247,830and Iran’s206,722 newinfections.

While Alpha variant infections have been reported in 182countries,theDelta varianthas been confirmed inthree new countries,infecting a total of135nations.

SpotlightingAfrica

By region, WHO said thatAfrica– now in the grip of its third coronavirus wave -hadreported similar numbers of weekly cases and deaths as the previousseven-day period, with just over 182,000 new cases andmore than4,800 new deaths.

Nonetheless, the UN agency explained that theoverallregionaldecrease inconfirmedweeklyinfections and deathson thecontinentsince the middle of Julyis still beingdriven byfalling numbers inSouth Africa, whichdwarfed the13,268 new casesin Mozambiqueoverthe past seven-day period.

Americas

In the Americas, where there have been more than1.2 million newinfectionsand over 20,000COVID-19deaths in the past weekandWHOnotedanincreaseinMexico, which had80.1 new cases per 100,000.

Brazilexperienced7,120fatalities, making it the highest numbers of deaths in the region, followed byMexicowith2,502deaths and2,455inthe United States.

In theEastern Mediterranean,asincrease in cases and deathsweremainly driven by Iran, where new infectionswererose tomore than206,000;Iraqwith83,098 cases;and Morocco, whichwitnessed48,366 newcases.

Europeantrends

Aftermore than a month of increases inCOVID-19infections anddeaths,Europesaw a drop inweeklycases–driven bydecreasesin Spain and the UK.

However,at just over 8,000,thedeath tollin Europewassimilar tothe previous week,driven by5,478 new fatalities inRussia,524 intheUKand453 inTurkey’.

With 187,268confirmed cases, UK ranked highestinnew infectionsfollowed byRussia, with162,136,and Turkey, which registered139,667new COVID-19infections.

IOM

IOM are providing newly arrived migrants with emergency shelter and assistance on the Canary Islands.

South-East Asia

While the number of weekly deaths remained stable, at 22,000 inSouth-East Asia,newinfectionstopped841,000.

Inadditionto an increase inIndia, Indonesiasaw273,891 new caseswhileThailandregistered more than118,000newinfections.These three countries accounted for 80per centof new cases reportedintheregion.

The highest numbers of new deathsinSouth-East AsiawereinIndonesia (12,444fatalities) followed byIndia (3,800)andthenMyanmar (2,620).

Western Pacific

In theWestern Pacific,WHO reported thatJapan and Malaysia drove a spike ininfectionswhileattributing an increase in deathslargelytoMalaysia (1,122 new deaths)andViet Nam (936).

As cases increased in mostof theWestern Pacificlast week, WHOtracedthe highestnumberstoMalaysia (116,879 newinfections), Japan (60,157) and Viet Nam (55,147).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Media files