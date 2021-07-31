Coronavirus - Kenya: Another 410,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Kenya, donated by the UK

“Our health partnership with Kenya is 30 years old and growing stronger by the month. We are pleased to be supporting Kenya’s vaccination roll-out with this donation of 817,000 COVID-19 vaccines to save lives in Kenya,” British Deputy High Commissioner Josephine Gauld said. “This donation is just the latest part of our incredibly strong partnership on COVID-19, and our Strategic Partnership with Kenya. From COVID-19 vaccines and genomic sequencing, to exchanges on cancer research and treatment to help Kenya treatment more cancer patients at home, the UK has a long and proud history of support for Kenya’s health sector.”

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners. The Government of Kenya is currently prioritising second doses for health workers, teachers, other essential workers and people aged over 58. As well as procuring and transporting vaccines, UNICEF is supporting the distribution of the vaccines and the management of vaccines’ cold chain capacity and in collaboration with WHO, is supporting the Ministry of Health in areas of planning, technical support, capacity building, risk communication and community engagement.

“UNICEF is delighted to once again be supporting the Government of Kenya in transporting and distributing these vital COVID-19 vaccines,” UNICEF Chief of Health Dr Yaron Wolman said. “We know that vaccines save lives, keep health and other essential services running, and support economic recovery. In a global pandemic, with new and more dangerous variants emerging, no one is safe until everyone is safe. That’s why vaccine equity is essential if we are to level the playing field and ensure that everyone at risk from COVID-19 gets vaccinated, wherever they live.”

The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, urged the public to maintain public health measures while the national vaccination campaign continues to be rolled out.

“Thanks to this donation from the UK, frontline workers in Kenya who have yet to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, have another opportunity to do so,” WHO Representative to Kenya Dr Rudi Eggers said. “I can assure health workers and the Kenyan public that these vaccines are safe and effective. With vaccination, we shall get much closer to ending this pandemic, so we urge all targeted groups to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, we also call on everyone to continue with public health measures – mask wearing, regular hand washing, social distancing – and avoiding congested spaces and gatherings.”

