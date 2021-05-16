Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (15 May 2021)

County distribution; Nairobi 67, Meru 42, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu 15, Kilifi 15, Kiambu 12, Nandi 12, Nyeri 12, Nakuru 11, Kericho 8, Mombasa 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Kajiado 5, Embu 4, Kisii 3, Kisumu 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Kitui 3, Makueni 2, Baringo 2, Homa Bay 2, Taita Taveta 2,Tharaka Nithi 1, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Marsabit 1, Laikipia 1, Nyamira 1, Kakamega 1, Garissa 1.

57 patients have recovered from the disease, 34 from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 23 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 113,489 of whom 82,484 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,005 are from various health facilities.

25 deaths have been reported, 8 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 17 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,001.

A total of 1,030 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 117 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 73 on supplemental oxygen. 21 patients are on observation.

84 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION:A total of933,826persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

