Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 854,046 (7560 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 335,247 (1,674 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 281,658 (422 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 616,905 (2,096 New)
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 December 2021)
New Cases: 17 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,966 Active Cases: 611 Total Recovered: 58, 816 (2 New) (Recovery rate: 95%) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 3 (0 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Test Conducted: 445,865 (588 New) (Positivity rate: 2.89%) Total Deaths: 2,307 (0 New) (CFR: 3.72%)
