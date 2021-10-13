Coronavirus: UK officially hands over life-saving oxygen cylinders to support Uganda's COVID-19 response

The funding will also enable the procurement, installation and maintenance of a new oxygen plant, in Kayunga Referral Hospital, and provide training and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to COVID-19 treatment units in Arua, Mbale, Soroti and Moroto. This will also increase the intensive care capacity of health care workers and ensure effective use of the equipment, as well as protect health care workers as they treat the sick, supporting us all.

Today’s official handover ceremony was attended by Andrew Ockenden, The British High Commission’s Development Director, UNICEF Uganda Country Representative, Dr. Mohamed El Munir A. Safieldin and the General Manager of the National Medical Stores Mr. Moses Kamabare.

The UK Development Director Andrew Ockenden said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge and the UK continues to be at the forefront of efforts to tackle it. We are pleased to have been able to provide this immediate support to help the Ugandan health system cope with the ongoing wave of cases, saving lives and strengthening the health care systems for the future”.

The UNICEF Representative in Uganda Dr. M. Munir A. Safieldin said, “Access to oxygen can be the difference between life and death for patients with severe COVID-19. It is also a critical treatment for mothers with birth complications, sick newborns, and children with pneumonia, which remains the leading infectious disease which still kills a child every 39 seconds (globally), despite being preventable and treatable.”

Munir said the Government of Uganda and UNICEF Uganda are grateful for the support from the UK Government., adding that the oxygen will help save the lives of thousands of patients.This support is just one way the UK is helping countries respond to COVID-19. In Uganda the UK has also donated test kits and supplied PPE, provided training and helped deliver messaging on COVIID-19 prevention, helped children continue learning through the provision of distance learning lessons, provided media training to help counter misinformation and ensure accurate COVID-19 reporting and funded two COVID-19 Isolation rooms at home for children suffering from cancer in Kampala. The UK was also one of the first countries to back COVAX and to date has committed £548 million to ensure global access to vaccines and has consistently called on other donors to step up their support. Through the COVAX equitable access facility Uganda has received over 1 million Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines.