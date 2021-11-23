Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Confirmed as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Equatorial Guinea has been actively working to maximize the monetisation of their substantial natural gas resources and the country’s success in natural gas development has attracted the participation of major IOC’s. Successful gas monetisation efforts have enabled the country to carry out large scale infrastructure investments in roads and improve the overall standard of living for the citizens of Equatorial Guinea.

Sandra Jeque, Energy Capital & Power’s International Conference Director for MSGBC, Oil, Gas & Power stated: “I believe that having H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons participating as a VIP speaker will be a particularly valuable addition to MSBGC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 given Equatorial Guinea’s remarkably successful track record on gas monetization and the development of world class LNG projects such as the Punta Europa Gas Plant.”

The Republic of Senegal is preparing for large-scale oil & gas production and monetisation when projects such as Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) or SANGOMAR begin production over the course of 2023-2024. Senegal is eager to adopt global LNG industry best sector practices and reap the benefits of the knowledge gained by countries such as Equatorial Guinea which are undoubtedly a regional model for successful gas monetisation in sub-Saharan Africa.

In response to sub-Saharan Africa’s growing demand for new natural gas & LNG projects, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed on the continent, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power (https://bit.ly/3xflUV5) 2021 conference and exhibition during December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, natural gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

