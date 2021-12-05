RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

High Commissioner Amarasekara calls on the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana

Authors:

APO Importer

Sri Lankan High Commissioner for South Africa Sirisena Amarasekara recently visited the Republic of Botswana and held bilateral discussions with the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana Dr. Lemogang Kwape. High Commissioner Amarasekara conveyed greetings from the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris to Dr. Lemogang Kwape.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka

During the discussion, High Commissioner Amarasekara appraised the friendly relationship between the two countries while Minister Kwape showed appreciation towards the contributions made by Sri Lankan professionals to the economy and public administration system of Botswana.

Recommended articles

Highlighting the importance of collaborations between the diamond industry of Botswana and the gem and jewelry industry of Sri Lanka, both parties agreed to study the potentials of these industries to generate more employment opportunities and achieve greater economic growth. Industrial cooperation is particularly beneficial to both countries as the high-quality diamonds mined in Botswana can be crafted into high-quality jewelry by Sri Lanka’s skilled jewelry craftsmen.

Moreover, Minister Kwape drew attention to the tea industries in both Sri Lanka and Botswana, encouraging cooperation between them.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in South Africa is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Botswana

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Trending

Sweden and UN Agencies launch multi-year project to strengthen food and nutrition security in Mali

World Food Programme (WFP)

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Coronavirus - Africa: Update on Omicron

World Health Organization (WHO)

Invitation to Pre-Africa Investment Forum Press Conference, Monday 29 November

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)