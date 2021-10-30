IMF Management Approves a Staff Monitored Program for the Union of the Comoros

Comoros has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of recorded casualties has remained comparatively low, but the pandemic has nevertheless disrupted economic activity and depressed growth.

The authorities are providing substantial fiscal support to the economy in 2021. Spending includes, among other things, substantial cash transfers to the poor, financed in part through the IMF’s allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

Comoros now has a window of opportunity to recover robustly from the pandemic while at the same time improving prospects for reaching higher and more inclusive growth over the medium term, all while preserving debt sustainability. The SMP aims to help the authorities establish a track record of policy implementation to pave the way to a potential arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility.