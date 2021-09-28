Merck Foundation and African First Ladies mark "World Heart Day 2021" by training future cardiovascular preventive experts in Africa

So far, Merck Foundation has provided scholarships for Cardiovascular care specialty training to about 100 doctors from the following 25 countries : Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia Nepal, Niger, Philippines, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Dr. Israel Hagbevor, Merck Foundation alumnus from Ghana says, “I always wanted to excel in my field and help patients suffering from heart diseases and other related issues. I would like to thank Merck Foundation for making this dream a reality. I successfully completed the two-year Master course in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, the skills I gained from this program are tremendous and have helped me to gain confidence to treat cardiovascular patients. I applaud Merck Foundation for supporting doctors like me who are eager to learn and serve their communities”.

Merck Foundation continues to build healthcare capacity in African, Asian, and Latin American countries with the aim to provide access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions. More than 1200 doctors from 42 countries have benefitted from Merck Foundation scholarships in various critical and underserved fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, Urology, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Trauma & Orthopedics, Neuroimaging for research Biotechnology in ART and more.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “During Coronavirus pandemic, it has been more important than ever to build healthcare capacity and train specialized doctors. In some of these countries, they have never had even one oncologist, for example. They may only have a general practitioner. We simply made history in these countries such as The Gambia, Burundi, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Namibia, Chad, Niger, Guinea & Liberia, not only in various specialties like Oncology, Hypertension, Diabetes, Fertility, Respiratory, Pediatric, Orthopedic, Psychiatry, Intensive care and many more”.

