Merck Foundation brings 26 African Ministers together to Empower Women and Youth in STEM through their online Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) in partnership with African Union

Elaborating about the MARS Summit , Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of MARS Summit explained “I am very happy to have more than 20 Honourable African Ministers of different sectors, coming together for the MARS Summit. Merck Foundation has been committed to underscore its long-term commitment towards building Research Capacity in Africa. This year, the Summit mainly addressed the importance of Empowering youth to address sustainability challenges in Africa and Global South, Empowering women in education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics); challenges and strategies, the response to Coronavirus pandemic, and the Role of Scientific Research in responding to Cancer and Vaccines Development – Two emerging challenges in Africa”.

Dr. Eng. Ahmed Hamdy, Executive Director, African Union - Scientific, Technical and Research Commission , emphasized, “The Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit was a valuable opportunity for all those engaged and interested in health research in Africa to learn about the full spectrum of ground-breaking scientific research currently underway in the continent with respect to COVID-19, and prepare the road ahead in Africa’s strategy to tackle the pandemic with a concrete approach”.

MARS Online VC brought distinguished leaders on a single platform to reaffirm Merck Foundation's commitment towards developing a strong Africa roadmap towards gender equality by discussing policies, leadership, and scientific roles that can enable women to recover and thrive in a post-COVID-19 world.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health and Population, Malawi said, “Women stand at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, as health care workers, caregivers, innovators, community organizers, and as some of the most exemplary and effective national leaders in combating the pandemic. This MARS ministerial panel has highlighted both the centrality of their contributions and the role of governments and policies in advancing gender equality which will be conducive in our collaboration to empower women and supporting girls in education. I am very privileged to work closely with the African Ministers to contribute towards the development of Africa.”

The High-level Ministerial panel included:

Hon. Dr. Jonas Kamima CHANDA , Minister of Health, Zambia Hon. Dr. Dennis WANCHINGA , Minister of General Education, Zambia Hon. Dr. Brian MUSHIMBA , Minister of Higher Education, Zambia Hon. Elizabeth PHIRI , Minister of Gender, Zambia Hon. Dora SILIYA , Minister of Information & Broadcasting Service, Zambia Hon. Silvia Paula Lutucuta , Minister of Health, Angola Hon. Dr. NDIKUMANA Thadée , Minister of Public Health & Fighting against AIDS, Burundi Hon. Dr. François HAVYARIMANA , Ministre de L’Education Nationale et de la Recherche Scientifique, Burundi Hon. Imelde SABUSHIMIKE , Ministre de la Solidarité Nationale, des Affaires Sociales, des Droits de la Personne Humaine et du Genre, Burundi Hon. Marie Chantal NIJIMBERE , Ministre de la Communication, des Technologies de L’Information et des Médias, Republic of Burundi Hon. Jacquiline Lydia Mikolo , Minister of Health & Population, Republic of the Congo Hon. Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh , Minister of Health, The Gambia Hon. Ebrima SILLAH , Minister of Information, The Gambia Hon. Colonel Remy Lama , Minister of Health, Guinea Conakry Hon. Pr. Amadou Bano Barry , Minister of Education, Guinea Conakry Hon. Amara Sompare , Minister of Information & Communication, Guinea Conkary Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda , Minister of Health & Population, Malawi Hon. Dr. Patricia Kaliati , Minister Of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Republic of Malawi Hon. Agnes Nyalonje , Minister Of Education, Malawi Hon. Ulemu Msungama , Minister Of Youth & Sports, Malawi Hon. Timoth Pagonachi Mtambo , Minister Of Civic Education & National Unity, Malawi Hon. Dr. Kalumbi Shangula , Minister of Health & Social Services, Namibia Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu , State Minister for Health, Uganda Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa , Minister of Information & Broadcasting Publicity, Zimbabwe Hon. Sthembiso Nyoni , Minster of Women Affairs Small & Medium Enterprises, Zimbabwe Hon. Amon Murwira , Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education, Zimbabwe

