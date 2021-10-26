Morocco Calls for Stepping Up Regional Cooperation on Climate Change

The Head of Government highlighted that the Kingdom of Morocco, under the High Royal Instructions, has adopted an integrated policy based on a responsible, inclusive and participatory approach to climate change, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development which aims to ensure the transition to a green economy, with the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. Akhannouch recalled the challenges and impact of climate change on the process of sustainable development, on the liveliness of ecosystems, the security of environments and natural resources, and on public health, noting that Morocco, aware of the need to promote a development process with a low carbon footprint, has taken the initiative to develop the 2020-2030 National Climate Plan which aims to adapt and accelerate the transformation to a low-emission economy, the implementation of national climate policies at the local level and the encouragement of innovation and awareness to better meet the challenges of climate change.

This Plan, which also includes the use of nature-based solutions, the production of clean energy, and the development of green industry, is based on strengthening governance and mobilizing resources to combat climate change, he added.

The Head of government also underlined that Morocco, under the strategic and inclusive Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has established the National Program for the supply of drinking water and irrigation for the period 2020-2027, at an overall cost of about 11 billion dollars, stressing that this program aims to preserve water resources, especially in the agricultural field, through the reuse of wastewater and desalination of seawater.

In addition, Mr. Akhannouch welcomed the Middle East Green Initiative, which reflects the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the challenges related to the environment and climate change, as well as its willingness to develop an ambitious roadmap that can strengthen the efforts to protect nature in the region and contribute effectively to international efforts by laying the foundations for sustainable development that safeguard the environment.