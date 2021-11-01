RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Morocco Renews Its Commitment to Global Action to Fight Climate Change on COP26

The UN climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) kicked off, on October 31, 2021, with two weeks of intensive diplomatic negotiations on the agenda and nearly 200 nations in attendance to discuss how to address global warming.

Several countries and international forums have praised Morocco's climate-conscious efforts in recent years, describing the country as a leader in sustainability projects.

On the heels of Sunday's opening gavel, officials gathered in Scotland's largest city to clarify several procedural issues before world leaders meet Monday, November 1, to discuss how their countries are addressing global warming and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The October 31-November 12 talks are centered on a number of issues that have been on the agenda for decades, including how rich countries can aid poorer nations in tackling climate change and adapting to it. Many environmental activists are discontent at the slow pace of action, and they are expected to initiate loud and creative protests during the summit.

In 1992, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who was Crown Prince at the time, delivered a speech during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro and provided the foundations for the construction of a new society dedicated to sustainable development.

The speech drew a roadmap that has enabled Morocco to implement successive reforms over the past three decades with the ultimate aim of adhering to environmental laws while preserving social conditions.

According to the government, Morocco possesses a powerful legal arsenal designed to support the implementation of its climate ambitions, including laws related to water, renewable energies, energy efficiency, and the 2002 charter for conservation and sustainable development.

In addition, the Kingdom has implemented a number of ambitious sustainability projects, including solar and wind power plants, a waste recovery program, a household waste program, and liquid sanitation plans.

As it looks to implement a green and inclusive economy by 2030, Morocco has pledged to considerably upgrade its efficient energy system by channeling 52% of its energy consumption from renewable sources (20% using solar energy, 20% wind, and 12% hydro).

Several countries and international forums have praised Morocco's sustainability efforts, describing the country as an established regional leader and an aspiring global leader in the fight against climate change.

For some observers, the two Conferences of the Parties (COPs) held in Marrakech in 2001 (COP7) and 2016 (COP22) played a crucial role in launching the partnership for global climate action that later led to the Paris Climate Accord in 2015.

Morocco will participate in COP26 with a delegation composed of representatives from the public and private sectors, research organizations, and nongovernmental organizations.

During a recent meeting in Rabat, Ms. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, noted that Morocco's objectives during this COP will be “to consolidate its leadership as a nation very committed to the international community in the fight against climate change.”

She indicated that “the Kingdom is fully supportive of the initiatives of the African group, the Arab group, and the G77; it will also focus on identifying methodologies in order to finalize the implementation of the Paris Agreement.”

