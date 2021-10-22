New Permanent Representative of Benin Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Mr. Agbangla has held different posts during his career, including as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Francophonie and Beninese Abroad (2013-2015); Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry (2012-2013); Deputy Director and then Director of the America Department at the Ministry (2006-2012); Technical Advisor for International Relations to the Minister of State in charge of Planning, Forecasting and Development (2002-2005); and Deputy Coordinator of the National Coordination Unit of Governance at the Ministry in charge of Coordination of Government Action, Foresight and Development (2000-2002). He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 12 April 1985.