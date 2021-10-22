RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

New Permanent Representative of Benin Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Eusèbe Agbangla,the new Permanent Representative of Benin to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.   

Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Agbangla had been serving as Benin’s Ambassador to France from 29 July 2020 to date, after having served as Ambassador to Denmark, with jurisdiction over Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from 2015 to 2020.

Mr. Agbangla has held different posts during his career, including as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Francophonie and Beninese Abroad (2013-2015); Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry (2012-2013); Deputy Director and then Director of the America Department at the Ministry (2006-2012); Technical Advisor for International Relations to the Minister of State in charge of Planning, Forecasting and Development (2002-2005); and Deputy Coordinator of the National Coordination Unit of Governance at the Ministry in charge of Coordination of Government Action, Foresight and Development (2000-2002). He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 12 April 1985.

Mr. Agbangla has a degree in advanced studies in comparative politics and international relations from the Doctoral School of Political Science of the Institute of Political Studies in Bordeaux, University of Bordeaux IV, France; a degree from the Institute of International Relations in Yaoundé, Cameroon; and a degree from the Institute of Legal and Administrative Sciences of the National University of Benin. He was born on 14 August 1957 and is married with children.

