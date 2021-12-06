OPEC Secretary General Confirmed as Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

H.E. Barkindo is expected to discuss the MSGBC region’s hydrocarbon potential, various long-standing challenges, – such as energy poverty and the energy transition – as well as opportunities for partnerships between national oil companies and international stakeholders to encourage investment and natural gas development in the region.

“We are delighted to have H.E. Mohammed Barkindo participate as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021. OPEC’s efforts, which are aimed at boosting regional and global energy cooperation, are expected to turn a new page in oil-producing countries operating in the MSGBC Basin,” stated Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas, and power sectors, the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition will unite international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Under the theme, ‘A New Wave of Investment’, the conference will feature a range of panel discussions on key topics, such as, regional cooperation in energy development, exploration opportunities, and gas monetization strategies.