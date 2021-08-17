The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is Growing & Expanding: Leadership Changes Announced

We are excited to announce that Mr. Spio-Garbrah’s vacant director seat is to be graciously filled by Dr. Patricia Makhesha. Dr. Makhesha is an Executive Vice President at Ivanhoe Mines, having served as CEO of Ivanplats. Dr. Makhesha served as keynote speaker at the memorable 2019 Indaba Gala and is a major advocate of Canada-Africa trade and investment, reflected in the extensive work of Ivanhoe as a Canadian firm operating in Africa.

The current Vice Chair, Ms. Gwenaële Montagner, will serve as Interim Chair until the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting in early 2022. Ms. Montagner has served on the Board for a decade and is a Senior Director of the Toronto Region Board of Trade. The new Chair of the Board will be elected by the members of the Chamber at the next AGM.

Supporting the Chair of the Board from the Chamber’s offices in Ottawa is the newly elected Vice Chair, Ms. Paula Caldwell St-Onge, the former Director General for Africa in the Government of Canada who also served with distinction as Ambassador to Haiti.

The Board also unanimously extended the mandate of the President of the Chamber, Mr. Garreth Bloor, for a second term of office until February 2025. Mr. Bloor has led the transformation of the Chamber and dramatically helped to firm up the position of the Chamber as the voice of Canada-Africa trade and investment.

Ms. Samantha Mandigora, a passionate volunteer of the Chamber at events for several years, takes on the newly created position, Head of Operations, a part-time role in the Office of the President. Mr Jacques NdoutouMvé and Ms Susan Namulindwa remain Vice Presidents of the Chamber.

We also take the opportunity to thank the Board of Directors and Senior Advisory Board for their leadership, as well as the contributions of Free Trade Graduate Fellow Akinyi J. Eurallyah, the Vice Presidents (Jacques NdoutouMvé and Susan Namulindwa), Toye Abioye on Social Media and Undergrad Summer Associate, Jason Etim-Basse.

