RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet visits Burkina Faso (28 Nov-1 Dec) and Niger (2-4 Dec)

Authors:

APO Importer

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet today begins a seven-day official mission to Burkina Faso and Niger, at the invitation of the respective governments.

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Bachelet will be in Burkina Faso until 1 December. During her visit, she is due to meet President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré and several other high-level officials. She is also scheduled to meet with the President of the National Assembly and the Commission Nationale des Droits Humains.

Recommended articles

In Niger, from 1-4 December, the UN Human Rights Chief is due to meet President Mohamed Bazoum, Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou and several other high-level officials. She is also scheduled to meet with the President of the National Assembly and the Commission Nationale des Droits Humains.

During her visits to the two countries, Bachelet will engage with human rights defenders, community and religious leaders, victims of human rights violations and abuses, people displaced due to armed conflict and the effects of climate change, as well as civil society organisations working on a host of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. She will also meet with high-ranking officers of the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

At the end of her mission to Burkina Faso, Bachelet is scheduled to hold a press conference on 1 December at 12h30 local time.

The High Commissioner will also conclude her visit to Niger with a press conference on 4 December at 16h00 local time.

More details about the two press conferences, including instructions on registration, will follow in media advisories to be issued locally.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power