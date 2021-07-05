U.S-Africa Energy Forum Confirms Seven African Ministers; Kicks off with Networking Event and Online Seminar Next Week

ECP is excited to announce that confirmed featured speakers at USAEF 2021 in Houston will include H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Senegal; Hon. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan; Hon. John Munyes, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining of Kenya; Hon. Jadeen Ali Abed Hassan, Minister of Energy and Petroleum of Sudan; Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Somalia; and the Minister of Energy of Zambia. The ministers will present investment projects and licensing opportunities to U.S. operators, finance firms and service providers.

Under the theme ‘New Horizons for U.S.-Africa Energy investment’ USAEF 2021 will introduce American companies to African opportunities, promote greater investment in African nations’ energy value chains, and advance an agenda of sustainable, long-term investment in African energy (including petroleum, clean energy, power infrastructure and mineral resources) and other sectors by U.S. organizations.

A free-of-charge virtual seminar will be held on July 12, 2021, setting the agenda for the USAEF 2021 summit and gala dinner in Houston (October 4-5, 2021). Speakers include: H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Danies Chisenda, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Zambia; and representatives of the American Petroleum Institute, EXIM, Genesis Energy Group, the Rwanda Development Board, the Development Finance Corporation, and Energy & Natural Resource Security. The event is sponsored by GETESA and will be moderated by the African Energy Chamber and the United States Energy Association.

Also on July 12, 2021, the USAEF will gather a group of 100 U.S. energy policy makers, friends of African business, representatives of African firms, and U.S. financiers at the Watergate Hotel, Washington D.C., for a private networking event sponsored by Energy & Natural Resource Security and Alpha Sierra. A limited number of 20 tickets are publicly available for purchase for the private networking event.

“This is an exclusive opportunity for American investors to gain early access to industry insights into Africa’s fastest-growing energy markets,” says James Chester, Senior Director at ECP. “From strategic minerals to natural gas and renewables, the African energy transition is a key potential recipient of U.S. technology and investment and a contributor to shaping the global transition through its new projects, resources and value chain development. We invite investors and project developers across the United States to seize and engage with these opportunities first-hand.”

USAEF 2021 and its partners will connect U.S. E&P companies, service providers, technology developers, venture capital, and other sources of finance with African projects, governments and commercial partners. African ministerial delegations from Africa’s energy hotspots will present upcoming licensing rounds, among other world-class projects across the energy value. The two-day Houston event will feature discussions on eliminating barriers to trade, commerce and deal-making; positioning non-energy sectors as key drivers of growth in Africa; and discussing and identifying bespoke solutions for market entry in targeted markets, among other key objectives. The conversation begins at the online event on July 12, 2021, and at the networking function in Washington D.C., where participants will have the opportunity to shape program development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

To learn more about U.S.-Africa energy investment opportunities, visit: www.EnergyCapitalPower.com or contact James Chester at james@energycapitalpower.com .

