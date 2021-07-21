USAID Announces $30 Million for Research and Innovation Centers in Central America and Africa

As part of the Building Research and Innovation for Development, Generating Evidence, and Training (BRIDGE-Train) program, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala (UVG), and the Guatemalan AGEXPORT association will expand the network of innovation and technology centers and launch the Achieving Sustainable Partnerships for Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE) project. This $15 million project will establish new innovation centers at two rural UVG satellite campuses. The Sololá campus in the Western Highlands serves Guatemala’s indigenous community, which also faces acute poverty and migration pressures. Working together with the private sector, through AGEXPORT, ASPIRE will build capacity and capability to strengthen livelihoods, increase local innovation, and youth entrepreneurship and employment, and through these efforts address one of the root causes of migration. Further, the award will work to connect research and policy to shape the enabling environment for such activities and act as a model for this approach throughout the region.