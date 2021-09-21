Working to build a better connected, more intelligent ecosystem in South Africa (By Sphumelele Ndlovu)

One of the many effects of living through a global pandemic is that everything had to go virtual from how we learn to how we earn. That’s why at this year’s Huawei Connect event, we Dive into Digital. While the world is slowly starting to go back to normal, many things are still virtual – including this event.

The first keynote of the event is presented by Huawei South Africa CEO, Mr. Spawn Fan, discussing the Road to Digital Transformation in South Africa. Just last year, Mr. Fan attended the launch of Huawei’s free 5G training courses at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU). The program was key in Huawei’s efforts to facilitating digital transformation because WSU is focused on rural development through science and technology – which is exactly what Huawei wants to achieve countrywide. This event highlights Huawei’s passion for development through 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and the use of the Cloud to make organizations of all shapes and sizes across all industries more efficient and adaptable as we move to reinvigorate the economy.

Rotating Chairman of Huawei South Africa, Mr. Eric Xu will present the second keynote, giving a detailed explanation of Huawei’s strategy for deep digitization. Having worked at Huawei for almost 30 years, Mr. Xu’s knowledge and wealth of experience is a fountain you want to drink from! He will discuss Huawei’s ICT products and solutions to accelerate connections to hundreds of industries and help you accumulate industry knowledge through reliable and sufficient storage. The Huawei Connect Event comes just a few weeks after Huawei South Africa hosted their Education Summit during which they explored innovative solutions and products that facilitate the existence of smarter and safer campuses in the country. During this robust discussion, speakers touched on how Huawei’s use of Artificial Intelligence, the Cloud, and advanced storage methods make digital transformation in South Africa possible. By that standard, this event promises to be informative and insightful.

And if that is not enough to convince you, the event will shed light on Huawei’s experience and best practices from their work with partners and customers, and explain how we can build an active ecosystem leading to shared success. Organizations and individuals will have the chance to present their scenarios and problems to the experts and find out how Huawei’s solutions and products can solve them. In addition to being privy to the wonderful plans Huawei has for South African ICT, you will explore innovations for industry apps and have the opportunity to exchange ideas with expert technicians. But wait, there’s more! You also have the chance to connect with industry visionaries and leaders. Who knows, you might even get the chance to explore business opportunities. You can also look forward to an enlightening speech from guest speakers and stand a chance to win awesome prizes!

We spend so much time in the digital world that it only makes sense for us to delve deeper into the world of digital to find ways to make our lives easier and more efficient. So, what are you waiting for?

Take a step towards the future and click here (https://bit.ly/3AuvFzK) to register for the Huawei Connect 2021 happening on a device near you!

