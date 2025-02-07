2 Calestous Juma Fellows named among 100 most influential Africans of 2024

Two distinguished fellows of the Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship, Prof. Collen Masimirembwa and Prof. Moses Obimbo Madadi, have been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024 by New African Magazine.

The prestigious list recognises leaders making an impact across various sectors, including business, civil society, sports, and public office.

Prof. Collen Masimirembwa: Pioneering African Genomic Medicine

Prof. Masimirembwa, a trailblazer in pharmacogenomics, was recognised for “laying the foundations for African genomic medicine.”

His commitment to advancing research in Africa has earned him global accolades, including the Pioneer Award in Pharmacogenomics at the Silicon Valley Precision Medicine World Conference and the upcoming Humboldt Research Award in Germany.

In 2002, the Zimbabwean scientist founded the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) to enhance Africa’s research ecosystem.

His work has been instrumental in deepening the understanding of African genomics and drug discovery, fostering a new generation of African scientists.

With the support of the Science for Africa Foundation, Prof. Masimirembwa is set to launch three centres of excellence in Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Nigeria.

These centres will focus on cutting-edge research, training industry-focused scientists, and establishing strategic partnerships to build a thriving biotechnology industry.

Additionally, he is leading a prospective, multi-centre clinical trial spanning several African nations to assess the effectiveness of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug reactions.

Prof. Moses Obimbo Madadi - Championing Maternal Health

Kenyan clinician-scientist Prof. Moses Obimbo Madadi was recognised for his work investigating the relationship between HIV infection and preterm delivery.

His groundbreaking research has provided critical insights into maternal health, influencing strategies to prevent pregnancy complications.

A passionate advocate for women’s health, Prof. Obimbo has been at the forefront of efforts to combat postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal mortality in Kenya.

In October 2024, he successfully organised the first-ever Postpartum Haemorrhage Awareness Run, featuring triple Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon and Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Debra Barasa, raising awareness and mobilising support for maternal health initiatives.

As Honorary Secretary of The Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society, he envisions establishing a World Haemorrhage Day to rally global action against PPH.

Recognising African Scientific excellence

Dr Evelyn Gitau, Chief Scientific Officer at the Science for Africa Foundation, praised the recognition of the two fellows, stating.