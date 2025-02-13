4 security features win Kenyan banknotes international award

Kenya’s new banknotes have gained international recognition, winning the Best New Series of Banknotes award at the High Security Printing - Europe, Middle East and Africa (HSP-EMEA) Conference.

The award highlights the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) commitment to producing more secure, technologically advanced currency.

But what exactly makes these new banknotes special? Here’s a breakdown of the enhanced security features that earned Kenya this prestigious recognition.

1. RollingStar® i+ thread: The first line of defence

Each of the new notes is equipped with RollingStar® i+ thread, a security feature designed to make counterfeiting extremely difficult.

This dynamic security thread changes appearance when tilted, shifting between bright and dark shades to make it instantly recognisable and difficult to replicate.

2. ZigZag dynamic movement effect: A game-changer in high-value notes

For the Sh1,000, 500, and Sh200 denominations, CBK introduced the ZigZag dynamic movement effect, an advanced visual security feature.

When the note is moved, the embedded thread creates an illusion of fluid motion, making it even harder for counterfeiters to reproduce.

3. Crystal effect: Unique security for smaller denominations

The Sh100 and Sh50 notes feature the Crystal effect, a security feature that adds an extra layer of protection while maintaining clarity and aesthetic appeal.

This innovation ensures that even the lowest denominations remain highly secure.

4. Iridescent bands and dual colour fluorescence: Hidden yet effective

Another major upgrade is the use of iridescent bands combined with UV light detection. When exposed to ultraviolet light, these bands glow, revealing hidden patterns that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Additionally, dual colour fluorescence provides an extra security measure, making it even harder for fake notes to pass undetected.

Why these features matter

According to CBK Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge, the cutting-edge security upgrades in Kenya’s new banknotes ensure that they are appealing, secure, and of world-class status.

The changes not only boost public confidence in the currency but also position Kenya as a leader in currency security innovation.

The award puts the Kenyan series of banknotes at the forefront of being appealing, secure and of world class status.

By integrating these technologies, CBK has taken a significant step in safeguarding Kenya’s economy against counterfeiting threats, reinforcing trust in physical cash transactions.

What next for Kenya’s banknotes?