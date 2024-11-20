CBK announces 4 new changes for all Kenyan banknotes

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has provided an update regarding the recently introduced changes to Kenya's currency banknotes.

In a press release dated November 20, 2024, the bank confirmed that the release of banknotes for denominations Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, and Sh500 is now underway.

The new series of banknotes incorporates several updates while retaining most of the features introduced in the 2019 series. According to the CBK, the changes include:

The signature of the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Dr. Kamau Thugge, The signature of the Principal Secretary, National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, The year of print – 2024 New security threads with colour changing effects that are specific to each denomination

These updates are aimed at enhancing the security features of Kenyan currency and aligning the banknotes with current leadership. The CBK had earlier launched the Sh1,000 denomination on August 6, 2024.

The CBK assured the public that the updated banknotes will circulate alongside the existing ones from the 2019 series, which remain legal tender.

All other banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will continue to circulate alongside the released banknotes.

This update brings clarity to the transition process, ensuring Kenyans that there is no urgency to exchange their older notes. The CBK encourages members of the public to familiarise themselves with the details of the updated banknotes, which are available on their official website.