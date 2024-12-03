Narendra Raval, famously known as "Guru," is a Kenyan billionaire and industriliast.



As the chairman of the Devki Group of Companies, Raval oversees a conglomerate spanning multiple industries, including steel, cement, and barbed wire production.

Early life: From India to Kenya

Narendra Raval’s life story begins in India, where he spent his early years as an assistant priest in a Swaminarayan temple. His deep connection to faith marked the beginning of his life journey, but fate had different plans.



As a teenager, Raval moved to Kenya to serve in another temple. However, his decision to marry a Kenyan woman led to his expulsion from the religious sect, an event that would set the stage for a new chapter in his life.

Faced with limited options, Raval took a job at a small steel factory.



This was where he would first encounter the art of steelmaking—a craft that would eventually fuel his rise to success. Raval gradually transformed his life from one of modest beginnings to becoming one of Africa’s richest individuals.

Building Devki Group

Raval’s business journey is a testament to his vision. Starting with the steel industry, he expanded his horizons to include manufacturing barbed wire, building bars, and cement.



Over time, he founded Devki Group, now one of Kenya’s largest conglomerates with an annual turnover of around Sh50 million.



Through his leadership, Devki Group has become a giants of Kenya’s construction sector, producing Simba cement and various construction materials like reinforcement bars and barbed wire.

Philanthropy

Despite amassing a fortune, Raval has remained grounded and committed to philanthropy.



One of his most notable acts of generosity came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he halted steel production at Devki Group to focus on manufacturing oxygen.



This critical contribution, worth Sh100 million, was distributed to public hospitals across Kenya at no charge, playing a crucial role in saving countless lives.

Raval’s philanthropic efforts go far beyond the pandemic. He has long been a supporter of children’s homes, government schools, and underprivileged children.



His autobiography, 'Guru: A Long Walk to Success', raised over Sh100 million, all of which was donated to charity. Living simply: A man of modesty

In stark contrast to many of his wealthy peers, Raval leads a life of remarkable simplicity. Despite his billions, he lives humbly, with no interest in luxury.



He doesn't carry a wallet, credit cards, or even an ATM card. Instead, he prefers the simplicity of cash transactions.

Raval’s wardrobe is equally modest, consisting of just one pair of shoes valued at KSh 6,000, four suits, and six neckties. His choice of a simple mobile phone further reinforces his down-to-earth lifestyle.



These habits, though unusual for a billionaire, serve as a reminder that true success is about more than wealth—it's about staying grounded and connected to your roots.

Narendra Raval family

Raval credits much of his success to his strong family values. His wife, who worked with him in their early days of entrepreneurship in Gikomba, has been a constant partner throughout their journey.

Raval often speaks of how their shared vision and collaboration helped grow their business from the ground up.

Together, they have three children: two sons, and a daughter. The couple also has two grandchildren. Raval is deeply invested in passing on his values of humility and the importance of hard work to the next generation.



His focus is on teaching his children and grandchildren not just about business, but about the significance of managing wealth responsibly and appreciating the value of money.

Recent Investments: Continuing the Legacy

Raval’s business empire continues to grow, and his investments reflect his ability to adapt to new opportunities. In December 3, 2023, Raval lauched a Sh10.3 billion steel factory in Taita Taveta.

Devki Group of Companies has acquired 500 acres of land in Taita Taveta county to set up Sh10.3 billion steel factory, barely two years after one in the neighboring Kwale county.