Instagram has officially rolled out Reposts, a functionality that enables users to share public Reels and feed posts created by others, echoing the mechanics of retweets on X and reposts on TikTok.

The feature was announced via the Meta Newsroom, where Instagram outlined its intent to foster greater social interaction and content discovery among users.

How Instagram's reposts work

With Reposts, any public Reel or feed post can be shared directly to a user’s own followers’ feeds.

When reposting, the original creator is automatically credited, ensuring attribution remains intact.

Reposts appear both in the follower-feed algorithm and in a dedicated 'Reposts' tab on the reposter’s profile, allowing users to revisit shared content at any time.

However, all views and engagements, including likes, additional shares and comments, go to the original creator.

Users may also add a brief note to their repost by tapping the thought-bubble icon and typing a comment before saving.

Roll-out and availability

Instagram's repost feature is now undergoing global rollout

Initially unveiled in the United States, Instagram has begun expanding Reposts globally.

Alongside Reposts, the platform is also testing location sharing via the new Map feature and enhancements to the 'Friends' tab in Reels, aiming to shift Instagram towards a more participatory, friend-focused experience.

These updates follow internal findings that only 7 per cent of Instagram activity involved friend-generated content, indicating a strategic pivot towards strengthening social connections.

For Kenyan users

For everyday Kenyans, Reposts offers a straightforward way to amplify local voices and trending topics, from football highlights of the Kenya Premier League to community-driven campaigns and cultural celebrations such as national holidays and events.

Content creators in Kenyan can benefit from organic reach, when followers repost their content

Content creators in Nairobi, Mombasa and beyond can benefit from organic reach when followers share their public posts, potentially growing audiences without relying on paid promotion.

Moreover, the dedicated Reposts tab provides a personal archive of recommended content, making it easier to track and re-engage with valuable local updates.

Copycat criticism

Despite its utility, the Reposts feature has drawn criticism for mirroring existing mechanics on competing platforms.

Industry commentators and users have pointed out Instagram’s pattern of adopting features from Stories (first popularised by Snapchat) to Reels (inspired by TikTok), culminating now in Reposts similar to X’s retweet function and Tiktok's similarly named repost feature.

This critique raises questions about Instagram’s innovation trajectory versus its strategy of feature parity.

As Reposts becomes widely available, its success in Kenya will depend on user adoption and how effectively it connects friends and communities through shared interests.

Kenyan businesses and influencers are likely to integrate Reposts into their social-media strategies, leveraging it to highlight promotions, events and cultural narratives.