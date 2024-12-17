After 5 years, Etihad Airways brings back Nairobi-Abu Dhabi flights

Etihad Airways has officially resumed its flights between Nairobi and Abu Dhabi, marking a significant return to this crucial route after a five-year hiatus.

The inaugural flight, which landed on December 15, 2024, was warmly welcomed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, highlighting the importance of this connection for both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kenya.

Background of Flight Suspension

The suspension of Etihad's flights to Nairobi began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted global travel.

Initially, the airline had planned to resume services earlier in 2024, with tentative schedules set for May.

However, these were postponed multiple times due to "reasons beyond the airline’s control,".

Resumption Announcement

The resumption was first announced in August 2024, with a commitment to operate four non-stop flights per week between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

Lena Havia, Etihad’s Vice President of Network and Scheduling, expressed gratitude towards the Kenyan and UAE authorities for their support in reinstating this popular route. She noted that the flights would significantly enhance connectivity between the two regions.

Flight Details

The newly resumed service operates on a schedule that includes departures from Abu Dhabi at 9:15 AM, arriving in Nairobi at 1:40 PM local time.

Return flights leave Nairobi at 6:20 PM, landing back in Abu Dhabi at 12:20 AM the following day.

This schedule is designed to provide convenience for travellers looking to connect through Abu Dhabi to various international destinations.

Economic and Cultural Implications

The resumption of flights is expected to bolster tourism and trade between the UAE and Kenya .

Both regions are experiencing growth in tourism, with Kenya being a gateway to famous safari destinations such as the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Etihad's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Arik De, emphasised that this route not only strengthens ties between the two nations but also supports Abu Dhabi's status as a global aviation hub.

Future Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Etihad Airways plans to expand its network further into Africa , with ambitions to double its routes by 2025.

This includes new destinations such as Tunis and Algiers in the coming year. The airline aims to enhance its service offerings while responding to growing travel demand from both regions.

In conclusion, the resumption of Etihad Airways' flights between Nairobi and Abu Dhabi marks a pivotal moment in restoring connectivity post-pandemic.