Billionaire behind BBS Mall unveils his next Sh65 billion business venture

Kenya’s real estate sector has received a major boost after Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall founder Abdiweli Hassan announced a Sh65 billion investment at Tatu City, one of the country’s flagship Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

According to Tatu City management, Hassan, who is credited with creating East Africa’s largest mall in Nairobi ’s Eastleigh, will partner with Tatu City SEZ to deliver a mixed-use development that includes residential homes, retail spaces, modern office blocks, warehousing facilities, and a mosque.

The investment is expected to accelerate Tatu City’s growth as a new urban hub within Kiambu County, attracting both local and international investors.

BBS Mall founder Abdiweli Hassan (right)

“Business Bay Square Founder Abdiweli Hassan, creator of East Africa’s largest mall, partners with Tatu City SEZ to build homes, retail, offices, warehousing & a mosque,” the company confirmed in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The project comes at a time when Kenya is positioning itself as a regional leader in urban planning and commercial real estate, with Tatu City marketed as a model for sustainable, integrated living and investment.

Abdiweli Mohamed Hassan is the businessman behind Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall), a Sh25 billion megaproject in Eastleigh that has been described as East Africa’s largest shopping complex.

The mall features retail shops, entertainment centres, restaurants, offices, and wholesale outlets, making it a transformative development for Nairobi’s commercial hub.

Hassan serves as the chairman of Ten Commodities Wholesalers Ltd, the company that developed BBS Mall.

His profile extends beyond retail and real estate. Through his firm Sunview Medipro International, Hassan has previously been linked to medical equipment supply contracts under Kenya’s National Equipment Support Programme.

BBS Mall itself has attracted high-profile visitors, including political leaders from Kenya and Somalia, cementing its place as both a commercial and symbolic project.

In February 2025, opposition leader Raila Odinga made an impromptu visit to the mall, while in 2024, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was hosted there by Hassan and his team.

The new Sh65billion venture at Tatu City marks another step in Hassan’s growing investment portfolio, shifting from retail-focused megaprojects into integrated urban development.

