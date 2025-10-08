7 reasons Kenya claims title of Africa’s investment gateway

Kenya has staked its claim as the premier investment gateway to Africa and the global market.

This was the core message delivered by John Mwendwa, CEO of the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), during a compelling presentation at the 25th COMESA Summit in Nairobi.

1. Access to a $55 Trillion Global Market

Mwendwa told delegates that investors choosing Kenya gain access to a combined global market worth $55 trillion, alongside the $1.1 trillion COMESA market, home to nearly 690 million people.

“If you’re doing business in Kenya, you’re doing business with the rest of the world,” he said.

John Mwendwa, CEO, Kenya Investment Authority, speaking at the 25th COMESA Summit

2. Economic Fundamentals

Kenya is currently the sixth-largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $132 billion. Mwendwa highlighted the country’s stable macroeconomic environment, low inflation, and resilient currency as key strengths.

He also pointed to the recent S&P Global Ratings upgrade, which raised Kenya’s long-term sovereign credit rating from B- to B, as evidence of renewed investor confidence.

“Kenya is continuing to be a stable place to do business on the continent,” Mwendwa said, adding that recent trade figures showed nearly $10 billion in flows.

3. Infrastructure and Green Energy

The country also boasts good connectivity, with efficient seaports, airports, and road links, making it a regional logistics hub.

In addition, 93 per cent of Kenya’s electricity comes from renewable energy sources , one of the highest proportions globally..

Nairobi, Kenya

4. Strategic Investment Sectors

Kenya is pitching a diverse range of sectors to foreign and local investors .

At the heart of this investment drive is manufacturing, a sector that currently contributes about 8% of the country’s GDP and provides employment to more than 360,000 people.

The government is prioritising industrialisation to boost exports, create jobs, and reduce the import bill by expanding value addition in key industries.

Agriculture and livestock remain a central pillar of the economy and a backbone of regional trade.

Beyond traditional farming, the focus is shifting toward agro-processing and value addition to increase productivity, competitiveness, and export potential.

The ICT and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector continues to position Kenya as the region’s technology hub.

With its fast-growing digital economy, skilled youthful population , and strong infrastructure, the country is attracting global interest in areas such as fintech, cloud services, and artificial intelligence.

Another major investment magnet is tourism, a key foreign exchange earner supported by Kenya’s global reputation for its rich wildlife, scenic landscapes, and vibrant cultural heritage.

The government is also working to diversify offerings beyond safari tourism to include eco-tourism, sports tourism, and cultural experiences.

The creative economy is emerging as a powerful economic driver , now accounting for 5% of GDP. Sectors such as film, fashion, music, and the arts are creating new opportunities for youth employment, innovation, and global cultural exchange.

In addition, Kenya has identified the blue economy and mining as high-potential areas for future growth.

Cars at the Port of Mombasa

With abundant marine resources, mineral deposits, and a strategic position along the Indian Ocean, these sectors offer untapped opportunities for sustainable investment and economic diversification.

According to Mwendwa, these sectors have delivered average annual growth rates of 5–7%, offering investors potential returns of 11–18%.

5. Investor Incentives and Ease of Doing Business

One of the standout incentives is the allowance of 100% foreign ownership of companies , giving investors full control over their enterprises.

This is complemented by repatriation of profits, allowing businesses to move their earnings freely across borders, a key factor for international investors seeking stable and predictable investment environments.

The government has established a network of special economic zones (SEZs) and 40 export processing zones (EPZs).

These zones offer a range of tax incentives, including reduced corporate income tax rates, VAT exemptions, and duty-free importation of raw materials and machinery.

The aim is to encourage export-oriented industries, boost job creation, and stimulate manufacturing growth.

An AI-generated image of staff in a boardroom

6. Nairobi as a Regional Financial Hub

In addition, Kenya is positioning itself as a regional financial hub through the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC).

The NIFC provides an enabling regulatory framework, competitive tax rates, and simplified business procedures to attract global capital flows.

This initiative not only supports foreign direct investment but also strengthens Nairobi’s role as a gateway for investors seeking access to East and Central Africa.

Mwendwa emphasised that Kenya’s financial markets are among the strongest in Africa, backed by political stability and a mature regulatory framework.

7. Multinational Presence and Digital Investor Reforms

Over 300 multinational companies have set up regional or continental headquarters in Nairobi, from technology giants to global development institutions.

Mwendwa said this presence reflected confidence in Kenya as a “home of capital resilience and growth.”

KenInvest is also modernising its services to streamline investor engagement.

A new digital investor platform is being rolled out to ensure seamless, transparent, and efficient business registration and licensing processes.

“We want to be investor-first in our focus,” Mwendwa said.

COMESA’s Role in Regional Trade

The COMESA Summit, bringing together 21 member states, is a critical platform for advancing trade, investment, and integration across Eastern and Southern Africa.

With a population of nearly 690 million, COMESA is Africa’s largest regional economic bloc.

Kenya’s pitch at the summit positions it not only as a gateway to COMESA markets, but also as a springboard into wider global trade.

By leveraging its competitive advantages, the country hopes to secure a larger share of investment inflows into Africa, estimated at over $80 billion annually.