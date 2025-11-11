Capture your best travel moments: Vivo V60 Lite now available

Vivo today celebrates the arrival of the V60 Lite, now available for purchase in stores and online.

Positioned as the “Travel Portrait Perfect Partner,” the V60 Lite combines advanced AI imaging, stylish design, and lasting performance to support users in both everyday life and on the go.

Capture Your World in Any Light

The V60 Lite is equipped with a 50 MP Sony main camera, 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera, and a 32 MP HD selfie camera.

What truly brings mobile photography to life is vivo’s latest AI Aura Light Portrait, inherited and upgraded across three generations.

Vivo V60 Lite

This upgraded technology expands the lighting area 4.2 times and delivers light 73 times softer than a standard flash, capturing natural, glowing portraits in any situation.

Whether snapping selfies at bustling street markets, capturing family gatherings during festive celebrations, or photographing a breathtaking sunset by the beach, AI Aura Light Portrait ensures every moment is beautifully illuminated.

Smart Lighting Control automatically adjusts colour temperature to blend seamlessly with ambient light, keeping skin tones true and balanced.

Combined with Master Portrait Style Bokeh, AI Master HD Algorithm, and 4K video on Front and Rear Cameras, which are features only available on the V60 Lite 5G version, the V60 Lite turns every shot into a magazine-ready memory.

For those who love creative freedom, the AI Image Studio offers a suite of imaginative tools.

Exclusively on the V60 Lite 5G version, the AI Four-Season Portrait can transform a single photo into four distinctive seasonal styles, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, adding unique and surreal effects.

With tools to easily remove unwanted objects, fine-tune lighting, or apply rich color enhancements, every travel memory becomes polished, expressive, and social-media-ready in seconds.

Vivo V60 Lite

Sleek Design Made for Life on the Go

From city explorations to weekend getaways, the V60 Lite’s Slim Flat Screen Design and Ultra-Thin Bezel, inherited from flagship models, slip easily into pockets, backpacks, or handbags, while feeling lightweight.

Premium colours like Titanium Blue and Elegant Black give the phone a versatile, stylish look suitable for casual outings and formal occasions alike.

The streamlined Exquisite Transparent Camera Module keeps the back clean and elegant, and subtle curves and edges make one-handed use effortless, perfect for quick snapshots on the move or staying connected during busy commutes.

Power That Keeps Up With You

The V60 Lite is built to keep up with a full day of activities with ease. At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo 5G processor for the V60 Lite 5G version and a Snapdragon 685 processor for the 4G version, delivering smooth overall performance.

Paired with 12 GB RAM + 12 GB Extended RAM and 256 GB ROM of storage on the V60 Lite 5G version or 8 GB RAM + 8 GB Extended RAM and 256 GB ROM on the 4G version, the phone handles multitasking and demanding apps effortlessly.

Its 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio brings videos, games, and travel vlogs vividly to life, while Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% volume deliver clear, immersive audio for music, movies, and calls even in busy, noisy environments.

The 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery, supported by 90W FlashCharge, keeps users connected and entertained throughout the day.

The phone can reach a full charge from 1% to 100% in just 52 minutes on the V60 Lite 5G version, and 55 minutes on the 4G version, keeping you powered up without long interruptions.

Vivo V60 Lite

Built for real-life adventures, the V60 Lite is also IP65-rated for Dust and Water Resistance.

One-Tap Water/Dust Ejection and Greasy/Wet-Hand Touch offer practical convenience in all situations.

With intelligent AI tools for translation, note-taking, scheduling, and more, the V60 Lite helps users stay productive and organised wherever they go.

From commuting to work, browsing local markets, or planning weekend trips, the device combines practicality with convenience to support modern lifestyles.

The Vivo V60 Lite is your travel-ready companion, combining professional portrait photography, sleek design, and intelligent features in one reliable device.

Available now at official Vivo retail stores and official online channels.

Don’t miss out on launch promotions and limited-time offers, including a trip to Mombasa courtesy of Vivo, with flights and accommodation included.

The promotion runs from 10th November to 10th December and is a special appreciation for Vivo customers.

A limited number of customers who purchase a Vivo phone during the promotion period will be selected to enjoy the getaway. Selection will be based on the IMEI number of the purchased device.

Vivo reserves the right of final interpretation for this promotion. Take the V60 Lite with you on every journey and capture every adventure with confidence.

